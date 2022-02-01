Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUMMERFAIR Select Public Reception Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

An impending winter storm system threatens to bring severe weather and difficult travel conditions to Cincinnati.

Feb. 1, 2022  

SUMMERFAIR Select Public Reception Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

The public reception for Summerfair Select, originally scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM., has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 24 , 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM due to an impending winter storm system that threatens to bring severe weather and difficult travel conditions to Cincinnati.

Since 1995, the Weston Art Gallery's mission has been to present and support the visual arts of the Tri-state region through exhibitions and special programs. Its objectives are to foster an awareness and appreciation of the visual arts among area residents and to support the development of professional and emerging artists of the region.

Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts • 650 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2517 • 513/977-4165. Tue. - Sat., 10 am - 5:30 pm; Sun., noon - 5:00 p.m. (open late on Procter & Gamble Hall performance evenings) Learn more at www.westonartgallery.com.

