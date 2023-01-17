SIX, BEETLEJUICE, MJ: THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 Season

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati presented by TriHealth has announced a highly-anticipated season lineup of shows including previously announced SIX, along with new musicals BEETLEJUICE, MJ: THE MUSICAL, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and family favorite, PETER PAN. These shows will be joined by one-week engagements of Disney's ALADDIN and CLUE.

23/24 SEASON SHOWS

MJ: THE MUSICAL September 5 - 17, 2023

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY October 17 - 29, 2023

Disney's ALADDIN* November 14 - 19, 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE December 5 - 17, 2023

BEETLEJUICE January 16 - 28, 2024

PETER PAN March 12 - 24, 2024

SIX April 23 - May 5, 2024

CLUE** May 14 - 19, 2024

*Week One Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into Disney's ALADDIN.

**Week Two Season Subscribers will automatically be seated into CLUE.

Full show descriptions below.

Season tickets for the 23/24 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati Season presented by TriHealth will go on sale Tuesday, January 17 online, by phone and in-person at 10:00am. There will be three convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

1. Select your seats in person at the Aronoff Center ticket office, downtown at 650 Walnut Street, Monday - Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm

2. Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com

3. Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at 800.294.1816. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 10:00am - 5:00pm, closed Saturday and Sunday.

Prices for the seven-show season subscription range between $247.00 and $818.00 depending on seat location.

MONTHLY PAYMENT PLAN

Order by February 21 and make six easy monthly payments. (Offer only available using a credit card.)

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER BENEFITS

• Free online ticket exchanges.

• Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to series shows and any season specials.

• Lost ticket insurance and replacement service.

• Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities.

• Same premium seat location for all two-week season shows.

• Priority renewal for future seasons.

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee of $120) guarantee seating in the front orchestra or first three rows of the loge and include extended benefits such as complimentary drink vouchers and recognition in the PLAYBILL program.

CLOUD CLUB

For Broadway fans on a budget, the "Cloud Club" offers our seven-show package with complete subscription benefits starting at $247 for all performances.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Cincinnati shows typically run for two weeks at the Aronoff Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. (All times subject to change.) An audio-described performance for the visually impaired and an American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf are available. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged may should request so when purchasing season tickets. Guests interested in learning more about age appropriateness and content of shows can visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com/FamilyGuide.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations for all shows may be made by calling Group Sales Manager Peggy Hughes, at 513.369.4363 or email at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com. For more information visit BroadwayInCincinnati.com.

Single ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later date.

23/24 Season Show Descriptions:

MJ: THE MUSICAL September 5 - 17, 2023

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Cincinnati as MJ, the Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Cincinnati premiere at the Aronoff Center in September 2023.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY October 17 - 29, 2023

Girl from the North Country is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is "a Broadway revelation!" Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl from the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Disney's ALADDIN November 14 - 19, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, Aladdin is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE December 5 - 17, 2023

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Cincinnati in an internationally-acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

BEETLEJUICE January 16 - 28, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway...now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Cincinnati. It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly-beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is "screamingly good fun!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

PETER PAN March 12 - 24, 2024

Join the Darling Family as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell take them on a soaring adventure all the way to Never Never Land. All you have to do is believe. Featuring a timeless score that includes "I'm Flying," "I've Got To Crow," "Never Never Land," "I Won't Grow Up," and so many more, Peter Pan is now updated for a new generation of thrill-seekers-and more spectacular than ever. Come witness the new definitive version of a story that never grows old. Your whole family will be hooked!

SIX April 23 - May 5, 2024

From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

CLUE May 14 - 19, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.