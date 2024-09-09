Review: MAMMA MIA! at the Aronoff Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio launches into its 2024-25 Broadway season, the touring company of Mamma Mia! is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show from when it first premiered on the West End in 1999. The original production in London, England is still active to this day, while the longtime Broadway run in New York closed in 2015 after nearly 14 years of performances. However, through tours and local productions, Mamma Mia! still remains incredibly popular to this day. The 2008 movie adaptation and subsequent 2018 sequel have brought in new audiences as well, fueling the adoration for the musical and the demand for tickets. Accepted as a classic with its charming story, energetic music using hit songs from the 70s disco band ABBA, and the Dancing Queens that fill the stage, Mamma Mia! is still a hit.

Mamma Mia! tells a zany tale of a 20 year old woman, Sophie, who is preparing for her wedding on the Grecian island where she was raised by her single mother, Donna. However, Sophie has secretly invited the three men who could possibly be her father. When the trio of Donna’s ex-flings arrive, they become a bit of a jumpscare, and Donna finally has to confront her past.

It is very easy to argue that the biggest part of the success of Mamma Mia! is its casting. There’s a certain quality of performers who can balance the comedy, energy, emotion, and singing chops to handle a musical like this. There is also a reason this touring cast sources a mix of both people new to the show who bring a fresh youthful and innocent perspective, as well as veterans of Mamma Mia! who have performed their roles over the course of years, if not more than a decade for some. Victor Wallace, who plays Sam Carmichael in this iteration, has a deep history of the show, not only having performed this role as part of the closing Broadway cast ten years ago, but he also played Sky in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Casino. Nevertheless, time has gone on, but he still fits well in the musical in all regards. Meanwhile, Christine Sherrill plays a phenomenal Donna Sheridan after previously playing the part in the Las Vegas residency, and her rendition of “The Winner Takes it All” is a powerhouse ballad that can move an audience to tears. Her strength and versatility makes it a performance to remember. She brings the show up, and luckily the show is capable of meeting those standards.

However, good casting only goes so far as the resulting chemistry, and this production of Mamma Mia! has loads of it. From the friendly trios of Donna, Rosie, and Tanya and Sam, Bill, and Harry, to the romantic passion and tension of Donna and Sam, as well as Sophie and Sky, and to the endearing familial relationship of the mother-daughter duo of Donna and Sophie, every collaboration brings something different. The supporting ensemble also elevates the show greatly, and it truly wouldn’t work without the incredible ranges of their talents. It’s a show based on community, and it’s greatly felt all throughout the show.

Mamma Mia! is an absolute blast of a musical when it’s done right, and the current North American touring production goes above and beyond. Mamma Mia! is now playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio through September 15th, 2024. For tickets at this location, visit cincinnatiarts.org or click on the link below. Limited tickets remain for all performances. For more information on the tour as a whole, visit mammamiathetour.com.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Comments