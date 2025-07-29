Review: ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at The Carnegie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, The Carnegie in Covington, KY is taking the opportunity to feature the story and music of the iconic country vocalist Patsy Cline. Framed in a unique way, Always… Patsy Cline tells the beautiful story of the real friendship between Cline and the woman who started out as her most devoted fan, Louise Seger. This two-woman show is filled with many of the classic songs that Cline presented throughout her career, including “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “I Fall to Pieces”, as well as stories from Louise on the impact the singer had on her. With outstanding performances by both actresses, stunningly creative design choices fitting of the time and setting, and a superb live band to provide an authentic twang sound, The Carnegie adds another hit to their roster.

While traditional biographical musicals typically follow the life and events of the titular character, Always… Patsy Cline takes a different approach. Patsy is first introduced as this entity of sorts, making her entrance in the context of headlining at the Grand Ole Opry during the height of her career. Breaking away after a second tune, the focus is shifted to Louise, a mother leading a humble life in Houston, Texas. We come to learn the origins of Louise’s admiration for Patsy Cline, who quickly became obsessed with her music upon first encounter and proceeded to call the radio station every day to submit her requests. Eventually, she’s able to see Patsy live and in person, and upon meeting there, the two begin their personal relationship as friends. Louise projects an eager generosity towards her idol, and Patsy is genuinely reciprocal and grateful for their newfound connection. The two become close, and after an eventful day together they begin a longtime correspondence through letters and phone calls.

Despite Patsy Cline being the natural subject of the musical, the framing of the show centers Louise as its main character, viewing Patsy through her adoring eyes and narrating the story. Always… Patsy Cline isn’t about the rise of a popular country singer and her trials and tribulations, but rather the strength of the feminine bond and sharing kindness and compassion, no matter what the circumstances may be. One fantastically creative choice within this production is Tyler Gabbard’s set design, in which he put Louise’s home at the heart of the stage. It not only allowed for great freedom and flexibility for activity in the show, but in a way it amplified Patsy’s legacy of valuing those closest to her beyond whatever fame could be thrown at her.

Biographical musicals are often particularly tricky to cast due to needing certain qualities from their actors in order to effectively create an immersive experience. However, The Carnegie certainly succeeded with their casting for Always… Patsy Cline. Charlotte Campbell steps into the role of Patsy Cline for her fifth production of this show, and the nuances in her portrayal are down to a science. Campbell embodies Patsy with so much heart and sincerity, and every song she performs is accompanied by an earnest enthusiasm. This show is designed partly to be a tribute concert in its own way, and she handles the challenge very well of engaging the audience across her array of solo numbers. She is joined by Sara Mackie, one of Cincinnati’s greatest stage actresses with a skill for comedy, who plays Louise with absolute brilliance. Whether she’s hamming it up by acting out her car’s motions or imitating any of the doltish men in her life, Louise is a woman with a relentless personality, and Mackie has the ingenuity to play her impeccably. Her natural hilarity leads to an uncontrollable and raucous laughter, while somber and emotional moments pull every heartstring in the house. Those seeing this production become not only invested in Patsy’s music and story, but also Louise’s devotion and spirit. Together, they’re a remarkable duo as their talent, energy, and joy radiate throughout the theatre.

Always… Patsy Cline runs at The Carnegie in Covington, KY through August 3rd, 2025. For tickets and more information, visit the website or click the link below.

Photo Credit: Mikki Schaffne

