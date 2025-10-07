Review: MYTHIC at Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thousands of years after Ancient Greeks essentially invented the art of theatre, Greek mythology keeps finding its way onto the stage. With recent shows like Hadestown and The Lightning Thief making waves in the past decade, particularly among younger generations, the themes and conflicts that began to be explored on stage so long ago are still relevant to this day. These stories, and many more, have made these Greek myths often highly recognizable to the current population as they continuously infiltrate modern culture. By viewing the characters and tribulations within this mythology through a modern lens, these universal and timeless lessons still find ways to relate to today’s audiences.

Mythic is the latest in this line, and it is making its U.S. premiere right now at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park following years of development. With the aim of getting this show to the Broadway stage, this production went all out with its cast and creative team. Everything is helmed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall as its director and choreographer. Featuring a pop-rock score by Oran Eldor and Marcus Stevens, Mythic is currently at a point in its process where it’s a solid presentation on its own accord, but it also has the opportunity to strengthen itself even further. With a few fresh adjustments, it has the potential to achieve success in New York in the near future.

Mythic focuses on five of the Greek gods: Demeter (Mamie Parris), Aphrodite (Savy Jackson), Zeus (Michael Park), Hades (Julius Thompson III), and, in the leading position, Persephone (Analise Scarpaci). After the cast performs the gripping opening number and provides context of the family tree (very helpful for newcomers and novices for Greek mythology), the audience shifts focus onto the dynamic of Demeter, Goddess of the Harvest, and her daughter Persephone. We find Persephone leads a stifled, sheltered life, wishing she knew more about her extended heritage and wanting more than what Demeter has provided, who is scared of her daughter finding herself in danger by what she finds. Before long, Persephone runs away from home in pursuit of connecting with the other Greek gods, but it isn’t too long before she finds herself trapped in a difficult situation.

In incorporating modern archetypes into each character, their motives and personalities become easier to understand. Aphrodite takes on the role of a spoiled influencer, Zeus is a narcissistic politician with hints of aging rockstar and neglectful father, and Hades is the brooding bad boy with a secret kindness deep within himself of which he refuses the existence. Not only are these characters fun to watch, but every member of the backing ensemble is such an incredible talent in their own right. As they were all given distinct personalities in their parts, their impeccable cohesion lifts the show immensely. Greek mythology and the personas within it can be interpreted and adapted in so many different ways, and it was very entertaining seeing what Mythic did with this particular group.

All of the actors in this show deserve praise, but a few performances stood out in particular. Taking on the central role of the musical, Analise Scarpaci shines as Persephone as she gives nuance throughout her arc of self discovery. Her solo “My Own Place in the Pantheon” states her big “I Want” to define her motivation, and her clear belt is very reminiscent of the modern musical theatre sound. If there is to be a cast recording with the current members, her rendition will likely be obsessed by many BFA Musical Theatre majors in the upcoming years as they add this song to their audition books.

Meanwhile, Savy Jackson, who has made her Broadway debut more recently in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella, provides a comic relief as the self-centered Aphrodite, but she too has her own growth as she learns to own her errors and make up for them. Her character gives off many of the same characteristics as the iconic Disney Channel character London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, while her skilled vocal range would make her perfect for at least three principal roles in Heathers the Musical.

Finally, Broadway veteran Mamie Parris is stunning as Demeter, using her acting expertise to navigate the complex nature of the overbearing mother who wants to protect her daughter at any cost. However, when things go awry, she goes through her own journey to evolve in her own right. Her singing voice is more classical and mature, giving a welcome variation and contrast to much of the remaining score. However, it would be nice for her character to be written to demonstrate an even larger emotional range between her sweet demeanor and when she finds unexpected abilities within herself, especially as she reaches a vengeful climax. Seeing a true rage emerge during her song “Look to the Sky” would give a fascinating impact of the stakes of the situation for the audience to bear witness to. Nevertheless, it was a huge privilege seeing her in this role, and she can only get better in it from here.

In addition to the high caliber cast, every member on the creative team of Mythic has a shocking amount of prestigious credits to their name, and it’s amazing seeing them collaborate together on this piece. Linda Cho did amazing as the Costume Designer, using her experiences of creating glamorous, royal, and ethereal fashion to infuse personality into each unique look. Lighting designer Kenneth Posner and laser effects designer Adam Bisow worked very well together to give exciting moments, particularly in an early party scene with Zeus at the head.

Set designer David Korins has created the intricate sets of Broadway productions like Hamilton and Beetlejuice, earning many Tony nominations awards in the process, and he even has a dedicated special exhibit on display right now at the Museum of Broadway. Knowing his skills, there could have been more from him for this specific show, as the story and basis provides so many opportunities for unique design elements. Should this show move to Broadway, it would be nice seeing a more maximalist set rather than following the recent trend of downscaled sets for many Broadway shows. Regardless, his presence was still very felt in this production. The use of shifting structures to forge different levels is an excellent component, creating layers and depth within the available space. Some great set pieces and props are also brought onto stage throughout the show, notably Demeter’s swing near the start of the show.

After much anticipation, it’s incredibly exciting for Mythic to finally appear on the U.S. stage. Locals should flock to see this production as it makes progression towards widespread acclaim and recognition. Mythic is now performing at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park through October 19th, 2025. For tickets and more information, visit cincyplay.com or click on the link below.

