Ohio Governor DeWine Will Allow Indoor Performing Arts Venues to Reopen Soon

The theatres will be at a limited capacity and must follow strict health guidelines.

Ohio Gov. MIke DeWine has announced that performing-arts venues will be allowed to reopen in the near future, in a limited capacity, with strict health guidelines in place, Toledo Blade reports.

When Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signs a reopening order, indoor performances will be able to resume.

"To give arts organizations the opportunity to begin planning for performances, the order will say that interior venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed-seated capacity or 300 people, while outdoor venue attendance will be capped at the lesser of 15 percent of their fixed seating capacity or 1,500 people," a statement read.

However, some theatres have already announced that they will not reopen for the rest of the year, including the Valentine Theatre.

The theatre's marketing director Matt Lentz said that the governor's announcement likely won't change that, since it is not feasible to reopen with a limited audience.

"It doesn't really move anything, so we're still on hold until things improve," he said. "But it's a start. And if it gives children in school an opportunity beyond sports to take advantage of what their school has to offer ... then that's great."

