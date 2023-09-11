Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
MJ THE MUSICAL Is Startin' Something Today At The Aronoff Center Photo 2 MJ THE MUSICAL Is Startin' Something Today At The Aronoff Center
Sergey Tkachenko Named Eleventh May Festival Choral Conducting Fellow Photo 3 Sergey Tkachenko Named Eleventh May Festival Choral Conducting Fellow

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
MJ THE MUSICAL Is Startin Something Today At The Aronoff Center Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Is Startin' Something Today At The Aronoff Center

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain and Broadway in Cincinnati have announced that the smash-hit musical, MJ, begins performances today at the Aronoff Center. As part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 series presented by TriHealth, MJ makes its Ohio premiere at the Aronoff Center now through September 17.

2
MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Announced At Know Theatre, September 22 - October 8 Photo
MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Announced At Know Theatre, September 22 - October 8

When his husband dies suddenly, Remy Washington, a Black man, finds himself the guardian of both the Good Time Drive-In movie theatre and his husband's white teenage son, Pup. Bonded by their shared love of classic monster movies, Remy & Pup's relationship is put to the test when Remy discovers troubling footage on Pup's video camera. Can Remy save Pup from the monster he's becoming?

3
Individual Tickets For Disneys ALADDIN at Aranoff Center Go On Sale Friday, August 25 Photo
Individual Tickets For Disney's ALADDIN at Aranoff Center Go On Sale Friday, August 25

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway in Cincinnati announced today that tickets for the engagement of Disney’s Aladdin will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10AM EST. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center on Tuesday, November 14 for a limited engagement of 1 week through Sunday, November 19.

4
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Opens 2023-2024 Season With WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Photo
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Opens 2023-2024 Season With WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) opens its 38th year with the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck. Called “endearingly funny” and “deeply affecting” by The Washington Post, this boundary-breaking dramedy breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

From This Author - BWW Awards

& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!Last Chance To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Revival of a Musical!
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!
Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice AwardsVoting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
The Carnegie (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Cincinnati Music Theatre (11/03-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hands on a Hardbody
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (6/08-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (9/09-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiona: The Musical
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (11/29-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Match Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (4/13-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (10/14-10/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (2/17-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (4/20-4/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NARNIA The Musical
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (12/09-12/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You