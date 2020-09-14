New Albany Youth Theatre Presents THE MYSTERY OF CUSTODIA Online

The performance takes place on October 31, 2020 at 1PM.

New Albany Youth Theatre will present an online production of The Mystery of Custodia on October 31, 2020 at 1PM.

Broadway Beginners - The Mystery of Custodia is a virtual musical written to be rehearsed remotely, performed virtually, and shared with audiences online. The storyline is linear, made up of monologues and songs intended to be performed as solos. When these scenes are video recorded and played in sequence, it presents a complete musical theater experience available to any audience with an internet connection.

Rehearsal Dates will be September 19 - October 17.

Learn more at https://www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org/.

