Louisville Will Host The International Thespian Festival in 2027

The Educational Theatre Association announced that the International Thespian Festival (ITF), the premier gathering of middle and high school theatre students and educators, will relocate to Louisville, Kentucky beginning in 2027.

For nearly a century, EdTA has advanced its mission to shape lives through theatre education and build a collaborative, empathetic, and creative global community. Since 1941, ITF has grown from a small student gathering into the nation's largest celebration of school theatre, featuring performances, workshops, and leadership opportunities for thousands of students and educators each year.

After five successful years at Indiana University in Bloomington, ITF has outgrown its current venue. Following an extensive search guided by six criteria – mission alignment, safety, accessibility, walkability, affordability, and capacity for growth – Louisville emerged as the ideal next home for the festival.

“Louisville offers an incredible blend of cultural richness, hospitality, and infrastructure that beautifully aligns with our event,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association. “This move will allow ITF to expand programming, enhance the attendee experience, and inspire the next generation of theatre makers in exciting new ways.”

Louisville's downtown arts district provides a walkable and welcoming setting for festival participants, with nationally recognized venues including The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and Actors Theatre of Louisville, along with conference facilities, hotels at a variety of price points, and a thriving local arts community.

“Louisville is honored to become the new home of the International Thespian Festival starting in 2027,” said Cleo Battle, President & CEO of Louisville Tourism. “Our city has long embraced the arts as a vital part of our identity, and we're thrilled to welcome thousands of students, educators, and families to experience our vibrant cultural scene. From world-class venues to an accessible downtown filled with Southern hospitality, Louisville is ready to inspire the next generation of theatre artists.”

“Kentucky Performing Arts is committed to connecting and inspiring through arts experiences, education, and community outreach,” said Kim Baker, President and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. “We are excited to welcome the International Thespian Festival to both our city and our stages, supporting its work honoring theatre education and helping to make theatre accessible to all.”

“From our first visit, Louisville embraced EdTA with warmth and partnership,” said Richard Frazier-Sostillio, President of EdTA's Board of Directors. “The spirit of belonging here reflects our own values and ensures ITF will continue to grow while remaining true to its mission, providing the very best opportunities for students and teachers to learn, connect, and thrive.”

The relocation was announced at a media event hosted at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, featuring remarks from Louisville Tourism, community leaders, EdTA representatives, and student Thespians, as well as performances by local high school theatre troupes.

EdTA expressed gratitude to Indiana University for its partnership and hospitality in hosting ITF since 2019. The 2026 festival in Bloomington will mark the conclusion of that chapter, with anticipation building toward the Louisville debut in 2027.