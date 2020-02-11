Ledisi Performs With Cincinnati Pops, February 18

Ledisi, an artist whose music channels gospel, blues, funk and more, makes her debut with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Music Hall on Tuesday, February 18 (7:30 pm). Pops Conductor John Morris Russell will lead this soulful, one-night-only concert program that highlights Ledisi's widely acclaimed career and powerhouse vocals. The New Orleans native has released eight studio albums which have garnered twelve GRAMMY nominations.

This concert will feature some of her own hits, such as "High," as well as some of her most notable covers of such artists as Ella Fitzgerald, Luther Vandross and Natalie Cole. Part of this concert program will be a tribute to R&B pioneer Nina Simone, who Ledisi cites as one of her strongest musical influences. In summer 2019, Ledisi performed a Nina Simone tribute at Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms Festival. In addition to her vocal versatility in the world of jazz, R&B and soul, Ledisi is a formally trained singer with a background in opera as well.

More information and tickets available by calling: (513) 381-3300 or visiting cincinnatipops.org. Tickets for this performance are still available and start at $25. Visit the Pops Box Office in person, online at cincinnatipops.org, or by calling (513) 381- 3300.





