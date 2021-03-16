Last Weekend to See In-Person Performances of TCT's RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE

In RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE, the classic story comes to life in an exciting world-premiere musical adaptation adventure featuring everyone's favorite long-locked lady in a tower. The show is part of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 101st season.

RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE can be seen in-person, via socially distanced, LIVE performances on TCT's Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage on Red Bank Road through this weekend only, ending on Sunday, March 21. The show is also streaming to watch at home or at school through the online service, Broadway On Demand, through May 31.

All the characters braided in this hairy fairy tale, are comically played by only two actors! Yes, your read that correctly. ONLY TWO ACTORS! This fresh new adaptation will make audiences throw their heads of hair back in laughter and delight as two incredibly talented and versatile actors (Jackson Hurt and Brandi Langford-Sherrill) untangle this hairy fairy tale like you've never seen it before!

In-person seating is limited to 30% (or just 44 seats) per performance.

The TCT Team has continued to work diligently creating safety protocols to protect the audience, staff, and the actors on stage. As with TCT's live productions of, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT as well as GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE, special nose and mouth coverings are again integrated into the costumes by Resident Costume Designer, Jeff Shearer, and pre-recorded vocal amplification is used to reduce the amount of respiration created by actors in the theater during a performance.

"The health and well-being of our audience, students, and staff have been and always will be our top priority, said Kim Kern, TCT's Managing Director and CEO. "Last April, we assembled a committee of advisors, health professionals, and community leaders to guide our safety protocols. Through their constant guidance, we continue to receive the most up-to-date information, implement strategies early, and continue to go above and beyond CDC, state, and local guidelines to keep everyone safe, happy, healthy, and creative."

At all in-person shows, mandatory masks for the audience, as well as social distancing, are required. For complete health and safety protocols, visit https://thechildrenstheatre.com/2020/08/safety-protocols/.

Live performances on TCT's Ralph and Patricia Corbett's Showtime Stage on Red Bank Road will take place this Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm, and ending on Sunday, March 21, at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets and digital passes are on sale now. For details visit www.thechildrenstheatre.com. Ticket prices for live performances are $25 per ticket.

Digital performance passes on Broadway on Demand are $18.95. Digital passes provide unlimited viewing over three days, which begin after the first view.

RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE can be enjoyed by all ages. The show was specially created for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. The show was directed by Eric Byrd.

TCT's free podcast, Audio Footlights, features a behind the scenes look at RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE and is available on SoundCloud and iTunes.