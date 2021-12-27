Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Roderick Justice - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 60%

Leah Perry - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 40%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Shearer - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 25%

Gayle Spjut - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 23%

Jeff Shearer - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 23%

Kaitlyn Iocco - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 18%

Jeff Shearer - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Best Direction Of A Play

Daryl Harris - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 36%

Kaitlyn Iocco & Leah Perry - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 30%

Piper N Davis - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 15%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 13%

Courtney Lucien - FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Best Direction Of A Stream

James Jones - BAH HUMBUG - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 27%

Candice Handy - OTHELLO (RADIO DRAMA) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company and WVXU 24%

Eric Byrd - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 24%

Tara Williams - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 12%

Piper N Davis - BEN BUTLER - Falcon Theatre 9%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - THE AGITATORS - Falcon Theatre 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Cal Harris - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 53%

PPS Group - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 23%

PPS Group - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 17%

PPS Group - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Gantose - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 59%

Ben Gantose - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 41%

Best Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 30%

RAPUNZEL'S HARIY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 24%

Best Performer In A Musical

Brandi Sherrill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 46%

Deondra Kamau Means - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 43%

Jackson Hurt - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Best Performer In A Play

Brandi Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUOND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

John Dorney - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 25%

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Jim Hopkins - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 10%

Matt Dentino - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 4%

Ryan-Chavez Richmond - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 4%

Zoe Rose Davidson - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Brandi Langford Sherill - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 42%

James Jones - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 32%

Deondra Kamau Means - GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Jackson Hurt - RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Brandi Langford Sherill - HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 59%

Miranda McGee - THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11%

Lisa Dirkes - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 8%

Sara Clark - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (RADIO DRAMA ON WVXU) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Crystian Wiltshire - HENRY V (RADIO DRAMA ON WVXU) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

David Levy - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 5%

Mike Hall - BEN BUTLER - Falcon Theatre 3%

Brian Isaac Phillips - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR (RADIO DRAMA ON WVXU) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 0

Elliott Young - THE AGITATORS - Falcon Theatre 0

Best Play

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 44%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 25%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 38%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 34%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 13%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 9%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: MACBETH - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

THE WORLD IS ENDING AND MAYBE THAT'S KINDA HOT - CCM Lab 2%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 0

OUR TOWN - CCM 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Rhodus - GARFIELD: THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 45%

Benjamin Iocco - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 39%

Ted Weil - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 16%

Best Streaming Musical

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 40%

GARFIELD, THE MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 37%

RAPUNZEL'S HAIRY FAIRY TALE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 23%

Best Streaming Play

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 61%

THE DRUNK SANTA XMAS SPECTACULAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 21%

DAISY - Falcon Theatre 8%

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: AN AUDIO DRAMA (ON WVXU) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

BEN BUTLER - Falcon Theatre 3%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

THE AGITATORS - Falcon Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Little - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Merit Theatre Company, Anderson Center Theater 58%

Cathy Roesener - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 42%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jay Dallas Benson - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 33%

Phineas Clark - BEN BUTLER - Falcon Theatre 33%

Bill Keaton - DAISY - Falcon Theatre 17%

Rico Reid - BEN BUTLER - Falcon Theatre 17%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 41%

AUGUST WILSON'S 'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 19%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 14%

HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%