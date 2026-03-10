Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s very seldom these days that an original play check sall the boxes, yet Mrs. Christie manages to do exactly that. A fantastical show with mystery, quirky characters, and deeper themes, Mrs. Christie is sure to have something for everyone!

Audiences might assume Mrs. Christie solely focuses on the life and disappearance of Agatha Christie, but it explores so much more than that! One does not have to be an expert in Agatha Christie to enjoy this play. A couple of the themes that stood out the most were: the importance of a good story and letting grief influence art. The show also had quite a few funny moments. There were plenty of references to Agatha’s works for fans to catch, but there were also modern references made by Lucy, a refreshingly well-written 20-something-year-old bartender from Ohio. Lucy very easily could have come off as cringe, as many characters like her do, but actress Zoë Sophia Garcia, delivered each line with the right intentions and understanding of the character. The character of Chloe (played by Amira Danan) was intentionally written as an annoying Gen Z stereotype and was also captured perfectly, which played a good contrast to Lucy’s realness and relatability.

It should be highlighted that the strongest performances came from the leading women in the cast, which is so poignant to the show. Alex Keiper, who played Agatha Christie, not only nailed the version of Agatha Christie most people might picture , but was able to capture her deeper complexities as well. Keiper truly became Agatha Christie on that stage. Jane (played by Dale Hodges) was a crowd favorite (especially among loyal Christie fans). She was the wise little old woman who had plenty of silly anecdotes mixed in with her stellar detective skills. She was impossible not to find endearing. The character of Charlotte/Mary (played by Betsy Hogg) was another favorite, as the typical slightly erratic and quirky Best Friend/assistant role, she served as a straightforward source of information while throwing in a subtle quip here and there. Each of these actresses, as well as everyone in the cast, did an incredible job of making these characters larger than life and uniquely theirs.

In terms of technical elements, no one in the Cincinnati theatre scene does tech quite like Playhouse in the Park, and Mrs. Christie was no exception. The use of the turntable for seamless set changes was unmatched. It was absolutely genius to have the next set mirrored behind the previous one with a barrier in between and simply turn the whole thing around for a set change. Props to the stage crew for not making a sound when setting it either! In terms of set, it was absolutely stunning! (designed by Se Hyun Oh). The first scene takes place in the home of Agatha Christie, and the attention to detail is evident. The top of act two, the audience is taken into a whimsical dreamscape, where there is a bit of a time loop. This plot point was slightly confusing until the climax of the show, where the audience begins to understand Agatha’s mental state at that time.

In this time loop section is also one of the best costume choices of the show. Charlotte, Agatha’s secretary/friend, can be seen in a light purple skirt suit. In Act 2, Charlotte is now Mary, a maid at the inn Agatha stumbles upon. The seams of Mary’s suit, her round glasses, and all of her shoelaces, are all outlined in black, giving her a pop art look. It’s such a subtle change that elevates her costume dramatically. The costumes at the very end also stand out. Each character is in a distinct color (very reminiscent of Clue), giving that classic murder mystery aesthetic. This show also has an interesting challenge of having period pieces as well as modern ones and Costume Designer Valérie Thérèse Bart did an excellent job making this apparent to the audience.

As far as other technical elements go, the lighting and sound didn’t stand out, but in a good way. The lighting and sound choices blended seamlessly into the show. The lighting made it clear as to when something was happening in reality vs when it was happening in the past vs when it was happening on another plane entirely. The music choices fit perfectly with the vibe of the show as well. Toward the end of the show, there was one sound cue in particular that was incredibly impactful. Without spoiling anything, the sound cue itself felt like the climax of the show, but you’ll just have to see the show to get the full effect.

The direction of this show (directed by Joanie Schultz) was seamless. There was never a time the audience felt the show drag or felt the pacing was off. There is not a single actor in this show that could be considered a weak link. The cast of Mrs. Christie did an excellent job capturing the true ensemble essence of theatre; it was evident this cast was very in tune with one another, resulting in an absolutely outstanding show.

If you’re a fan of Agatha Christie, strong female characters, mystery, amazing technical theatre, and a good story, then Mrs. Christie is the show to see! The show runs February. 28 through March 29, 2026 at Moe and Jack’s Place- The Rouse Theatre at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. This show runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, with a 20-minute intermission.

