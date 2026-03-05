Review: THE WIZ Ignites Audiences at the Aronoff Center

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Runtime: 2:20 with one intermission

Age Recommendation: Appropriate for ages 5 and up

Light Warning (spoiler free): For those sensitive to bright flashing lights, be aware of such effects during the tornado scene in Act 1, and the No Sleep Club introduction in Act 2. Some audience members may also find Glinda’s dress uncomfortable towards the end of Act 2 due to stage light reflections off of the glass detailing.

Highlights:

→ Powerhouse cast in all facets: vocal performance, dance, and acting

→ If you’re looking for a laugh, look no further than the Scarecrow.

→ Perfect break from the gloomy Cincinnati weather, courtesy of the show’s bright set design and comedic energy.

Led by Phoenix LaFrenier (Dorothy), Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow), D. Jerome (Tinman), Kyla Jade (Aunt Em/Evilene), and Alan Mingo, Jr. reprising his Broadway role as The Wiz, this company brings the house down in an electric modern version of the beloved musical.

First popularized on Broadway as 1975’s Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, The Wiz comes to Cincinnati on their third reprise US tour, proceeding the 2024 Broadway revival. The Wiz brings the magic of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz into the context of contemporary Black culture. With bright colors, a variety of dance styles popular throughout the ages and modern times, and witty banter sure to delight audience members of all backgrounds, The Wiz is a piece of energetic storytelling paired with a nod to Black culture throughout the decades.

The show opens to a greyscale version of Kansas where we’re introduced to Dorothy and Aunt Em. Struggling at her new urban high school, Dorothy finds comfort in Aunt Em’s soft -but also tough- love and support reminding her that, “The hard stuff is there just to let you know how good you got it.” She then goes on to perfectly execute the character’s one and only song of the show. During her performance, Aunt Em tells Dorothy to “put your arms around me, child” in a tone that, alone, sounds like being wrapped in the caring arms of a loved one. From there, theatre-goers are dazzled by the tornado scene which features contemporary dance to act as the powerful storm. As the show goes on, the audience can expect roughly the same storyline as The Wizard of Oz, but with impactful twists throughout the show.

Leading our ragtag group of protagonists as Dorothy, actress Phoenix LaFreniere is a force to be reckoned with. A 2025 graduate of Pace University, Phoenix’s vocals are clear and powerful with stunning vibrato. She could hold a masterclass in vocal placement and emotion through song, heard multiple times in the show by the way she uses a quiet head voice for Dorothy’s sad and shy moments, then going into her belt with a flawless flip of her vocal tone. It’s truly impressive how she is able to execute such beautiful changes in her voice. Going along with that, she plays the lost girl from Kansas with a shy confidence, showcasing an inner not-cowardly lion that roars in the face of adversity. Also worth noting, her character is often in situations where she’s the bewildered bystander, ones in which any actor could consistently overdo the same expressions and mannerisms. However, LaFreniere makes subtle changes in each scene, making the emotion seem more genuine. In one instance, it was notable how she used her entire body to convey Dorothy’s feelings, from the cadence of her breathing, to the subtle trembling of her lips. If you want to see an actress that is sure to have a great noteworthy career ahead of her, don’t miss out on seeing Phoenix LaFreniere while she’s in town.

Speaking of strong performances, this time with professionals who have already been dazzling audiences for years, the production’s Scarecrow, Tinman, The Wiz, and Evillene are show-stoppers.

Starting with the Scarecrow, played by Elijah Ahmad Lewis, you will be hard-pressed to find another actor with comedic timing as perfect as his. Although, this writer’s Millenial-soul was hurt a bit by his use of the Gen Z hand-heart instead of the one the aforementioned generation popularized. Wearing a denim jumpsuit and Timberland boots, the Scarecrow gives major Michael Jackson-vibes in vocals and dance. Fitting, as the late superstar played the Scarecrow in the 1978 film version of the musical. Lewis plays the brainless character with a style all his own, making every movement -even the most minute facial expression- deliberate to the continuity of his version of the Scarecrow. It could be argued that Lewis steals the show from his acting performance alone. Oh, and if someone could please tell me if I’m alone in seeing what is essentially a cooler version of Steve Urkel in his first interaction with The Wiz, that would be great.

The Tinman, played by D. Jerome, brings an urban, almost hip-hop, element to the show, a change from the film’s tap-dancing version of the character. Despite not having a heart, Jerome’s portrayal is one rooted in empathy, with a strong desire to be back with his loved ones, beautifully stating, “It’s the love we have for each other that keeps the memories alive”, and later on, “feelings are what life is made of”, all lines sure to resonate with the audience.

It would do a strong disservice to the show if the unbelievable talent of Kyla Jade wasn’t highlighted. First introduced to the audience as Aunt Em, she goes on to play Evillene for the rest of the show. As the show’s antagonist, she’s adorned in a dress that looks like the Queen of Hearts’ had a collaboration with the Heat Miser -it’s loud, it’s powerful, with a flaming pattern.The intensity of the costume is topped by the power of Jade’s voice. As seen as a finalist on Season 14 of The Voice, her background in jazz, gospel, R&B and soul is evident in the way she brings Evillene to life. At one point in the show, the audience quite literally stood in applause after she finished her Act 2 opening song of “No Bad News”, causing a short pause in the show. One can only imagine that, despite her professionalism, the actress likely didn’t mind the extra time to regroup after belting the Aronoff down. Plain and simple: Kyla Jade can do no wrong as Evillene.

Lastly, reprising his 2024 Broadway role, Alan Mingo, Jr. entertains as the titular character of the show. His acting style is reminiscent of Andre De Shields, the original Wiz, by way of his nonchalance while exuding immense power, paired with a strong vocal performance. If there is ever a stage version of The Princess and the Frog, consider this my plea to the producers and creative team to cast him as Dr. Facilier. He would, without a doubt, have a Tony-worthy performance in that role.

Audience members should take a strong notice of the dancers throughout the show. Choreographed by JaQuel Knight, the genius responsible for the iconic dancing in Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” music video, the dance styles embody Black culture throughout the decades, past and present. Lovers of Soul Train and funk disco will particularly enjoy the choreography, especially when introduced to the poppies. At times the dancers act as set pieces, such as the Yellow Brick Road soldiers in each scene in which our protagonists are on their journey on the colored bricks. That alone is a stunning piece of art, using dynamic humans instead of visual effects that could be seen as bland or overdone to move our characters along. As the show goes on, I beg audience members to take note of the true talent and athleticism of the dancers. Often easy to overlook while our eyes are on the principle characters, these dancers more than deserve their flowers as they take on energetic choreography and sing with flawless precision at the same time. As a former collegiate athlete myself, I can’t even imagine having a clear conversation while jogging, much less singing while doing an intense routine.

In terms of set design, our intro to Oz comes off as a whimsical version of Bourbon Street in New Orleans, supplemented by the bright, often flowy, costumes worn by the cast. It is here where we’re introduced to Addaperle with her hilarious monologue telling of the death of Evamean, the Wicked Witch of the East, by Dorothy’s house. The Ozians sell RIP shirts for Evamean. Translating into real life, rooted in 1980s/90s hip-hop and graffiti culture, RIP shirts are a significant, primarily Black, cultural tradition of publicly mourning the loss of a loved one. Why the use of shirts typically worn to grieve a loved one is used whilst celebrating the death of an evil witch is a bit confusing, the element is still unique and humorous in nature by the way the Ozians display the clothing. The rest of the set design during the protagonist’s journey on the Yellow Brick Road are relatively traditional, continuing with elements similar to those seen in Oz. However, once in the Emerald City, there’s somewhat of a futuristic-Tokyo vibe paired with club-like set pieces via visuals, physical elements, dance, and costuming. Some may find entertainment in The Wiz’s throne, of sorts, as it resembles a bottle of green elixir.

Ease on down the road to the Aronoff by March 15th. Don’t miss out on seeing this beautiful piece of cultural art that all can enjoy while it graces Cincinnati with its presence.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cincinnati News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...