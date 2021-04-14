Know Theatre Presents CRYPSIS Beginning April 28

It's been over a year since we've shared space. Life as we know it isn't back, just yet - but there are signs. Things emerging. Stories calling to be told.

The Know team invites you to walk with into a new story about emerging from the darkness unfolds around you.

Join at your convenience, beginning April 28, for an immersive audio tale designed to follow the path you choose - towards reunion, or toward revenge.

Designed to be experienced in Cincinnati's spectacular Eden Park, Crypsis is a new audio play with a bonus: We're using geolocation technology to advance the story with new scenes as you walk past certain landmarks -- iconic locations that, as you listen, perhaps become something more.

This pay-what-you-can mashup of an audio drama and interactive walking tour takes inspiration from two legendary myths - Persephone from the Greek tradition, and Inanna from Mesopotamian lore.

Two women wronged. Two paths to the underworld. Two very different journeys back to the surface - and two paths for you to choose, as well.

Once Crypsis becomes available at knowtheatre.com starting April 28, you'll be able to pay whatever you choose, and we'll send you the link you need to download the Echoes app on your smartphone or tablet. Then, when you are ready to walk your path in Eden Park, you'll open the app on your digital device, load up our story and its associated map, and follow your heart - either to redemption, or revenge.

As you walk along some of Cincinnati's most scenic pathways and celebrated landmarks, you'll be given prompts to see certain things in new ways, make choices of which way to go, and discover what it means to re-emerge.

After the year we've had, who couldn't use an excuse to get out of the house, stretch your wings, and explore?

Created and conceived entirely by the Know Theatre staff, with voice talents including beloved local actor Jordan Trovillion, Crypsis is for anyone who is hungry to scratch their way out of isolation and back into the light. (And if you're not ready or able to join us in Eden Park, we'll have a version of the show that you can experience from home).