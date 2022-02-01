Immersive Theatre Goes Off The Grid Again With Four, New Interactive Events at Cincinnati Playhouse

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's Off the Grid series returns for its fifth year of interactive, site-specific programming with four upcoming events, starting with "Top Mom and Pop" the weekend of Feb. 25 and 26 at Garage on York in Newport, KY.

Off the Grid uses an innovative artistic approach- interactive performances take place in site-specific or social settings- that reimagine the nature of theatrical storytelling.



"We are excited to welcome back adventure seekers this spring to a whole new season of Off the Grid. We are once again exploring new venues with fun interactive story-telling experiences designed to make you a part of the show." said Daunielle Rasmussen, director of artistic engagement.



The 2021-22 season of Off the Grid events take place, in-person at locations around Greater Cincinnati:

Feb. 25 and 26: A reality-style cooking show at Newport's Garage on York

March 24 and 25: An interstellar adventure in Cincinnati Museum Center's Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery

April 13 - 24: An interactive Dungeons and Dragons experience at the Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton, Ohio

May 14: A time-travelling cabaret aboard the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad

Details for each event are below. Tickets for the February, March and April events are on sale now at cincyplay.com. Tickets to the May event aboard the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad go on sale March 1. COVID-19 Safety protocols will vary by venue. Visit cincyplay.com for details.

INTERSTELLAR EXPEDITION

Written by Margot H.G. Manburg

Dates: March 24 and 25, 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery, Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal

Tickets: $30



For the first time in 200 years, humankind has a second planet to call home in the far reaches of space. But disaster strikes, threatening the lives of crewmembers. Captain Promise Jones, charged with the safety of everyone onboard, summons the brightest astronauts from neighboring ships to redirect their course. Can they work together to survive the expedition? Step aboard the starship in this thrilling, interactive adventure as audience and crew members alike engage in star charting, training modules, simulations and more!



HEXES AND VEXES: A Dungeons and Dragons Interactive Experience



Presented in partnership with Green & Garb

Written by Julia Gomez and Kyle Carey Miller

Dates:

April 13-15: 7 p.m.

April 22: 7 p.m.

April 23: 7 and 8:30 p.m.

April 24: 6 p.m.

Location: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Tickets: $30



Surrounded by a blighted and enchanted forest, the Kingdom of Cinestreal has long been protected by the ancient magic of the Queen's Crown. But calamity erupts when a cloaked mage steals this powerful artifact and vanishes beyond the city's walls. Only by assembling your motley crew of friends, your magical items and all your knowledge of spells can you hope to vanquish the villain and -- with the luck of the dice -- restore peace and balance to your beloved home.



THE ERSATZ EXPRESS

Written by Ethan Graham Roeder

Date: May 14, 7 p.m.

Location: Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad

Tickets: $50, (Ticket includes a personal pizza and one beverage (beer or soft drink). Cash bar available.



You're cordially invited to an evening of starlit cabaret and time-traveling adventures! Along the tracks of the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad, you'll encounter a ragtag band of time-traveling explorers who commandeer your train ride as they try to get back to their own era. It'll take more than song and dance to convince them that you shouldn't be taken along with them. Secure your seats to a uniquely entertaining train ride full of love, loss and live, locomotive storytelling.