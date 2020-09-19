Heidelberg University Announces 2020-21 Theatre Season

Shows include 9 to 5, Elf, Dog Sees God, and more!

Heidelberg University's School of Music and Theatre has announced that it will be moving forward with its 2020-2021 theatre season.

"We have planned a fun, entertaining and thought-provoking season that we would still like to share with our audiences," Stephen Svoboda, theatre director, said in a release. "As conditions surrounding the pandemic change, we hope to allow a socially distanced audience this season. As of now, though, the kids are so excited to be back in rehearsals, even if they are wearing masks."

The full lineup is as follows:

Disney's Freaky Friday

October 8th-11th, 2020

Elf

November 18th-22nd, 2020 & November 27th-29th, 2020

Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead

October 23rd-25th, 2020

Peter and the Starcatcher

February 11th-21st, 2021

Heathers: The Musical

April 22nd-25th, 2021

Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

February 11th-21st, 2021

9 to 5: The Musical

May 13th-16th, 2021

