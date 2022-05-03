Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents Ten Chances To See ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS, AND RAGING QUEENS This Month

During the observation of International AIDS Candlelight Memorial Day and annual Pride Celebrations, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati will partner with Caracole to present Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens by Bill Russell and Janet Hood. This piece shares the stories of 31 people from all walks of life who are affected by HIV/AIDS. Free performances of Elegies at various locations and times across the city are made possible by American Rescue Plan funds from the City of Cincinnati, administered through ArtsWave.

A celebration of lives lost to AIDS, Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens is told through free-verse monologues and songs with a blues, jazz, and rock score. Through the perspectives of both those who died and those they left behind, this piece offers a broad look at the impact of the AIDS crisis on individuals, families, and communities - stories sometimes forgotten with today's commonplace treatment and prevention methods. They inspire hope and healing amid tragedy, as well as ACTION to continue reducing the spread of the virus and seeking a cure.

This essential piece of theatre brings renewed awareness and education about the spread of HIV. Data shared by Caracole shows Hamilton County among the 1.5% of US counties which accounted for over 50% of new HIV diagnoses in 2016 and 2017. At least 35% of new diagnoses in 2019 included needle use, and there was a 1,375% increase in HIV diagnoses for people who inject drugs from 2015-2019. The 2019 new diagnoses were also split nearly evenly between heterosexual transmission (34%), and homosexual transmission (35%). Like COVID-19, HIV does not discriminate, and is still spreading in our community.

This production contains strong language/adult content, including descriptions of violence, homophobia, adultery, and drug use, and discussion of sexual identity.

Caracole is Greater Cincinnati's nonprofit devoted to positively changing lives in the fight against HIV/AIDS. For people living with HIV, we provide housing, case management, and pharmacy services to improve health and well-being. Our prevention services focus on outreach, testing, education, and harm reduction to help people reduce their risk for HIV. The work we do to end the HIV epidemic is central to a healthy community. Volunteer, donate or find out how we can help you or someone you love at caracole.org.



Performance Information:

Friday, May 13 at 7:00 pm

Xavier University Gallagher Student Center Theatre (Evanston), 3800 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati OH 45207

Saturday, May 14 at 3:00 pm

Hoffner Park (Northside), 4101 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati OH 45223

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 pm

Seasongood Pavilion (Eden Park), 1600 Art Museum Dr, Cincinnati OH 45202

Saturday, May 21 at 3:00 pm & 6:00 pm

ARCO (Price Hill), 3301 Price Ave, Cincinnati OH 45205

Sunday, May 22 at 2:00 pm

Burnet Woods Bandstand (Clifton), 3251 Brookline Ave, Cincinnati OH 45220

Saturday, June 4 at 2:00 pm

Stanbery Park (Mt. Washington), 2221 Oxford Ave, Cincinnati OH 45230

Sunday, June 5 at 2:00pm

Westwood Town Hall (Westwood), 3017 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati OH 45211

Saturday, June 18 at 6:00 pm

Mt Auburn Presbyterian Church (Mt Auburn), 103 W H Taft Rd, Cincinnati OH 45219

Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 pm

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (OTR), 1127 Vine St, Cincinnati OH 45202

For more information or to register online, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org or call (513) 421-3555. Free admission.