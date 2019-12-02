December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Cincinnati Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Production
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jackson Hurt - PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 23%
Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 20%
James Jones - THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 10%
Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Inspiring Arts Productions 22%
Ian Meeker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 22%
Sam Bustetter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 17%
Chris Carter - BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 25%
Bruce Cromer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 16%
James Troup - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 15%
Jenna Van Welden - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 21%
Ria Collins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Carnegie 18%
Natalie Bird - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theater 15%
Amy Helms - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 30%
Lily Larsen - ANNIE - Eastside players 10%
Julie Wartner - SIDE BY SIDE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%
Dee Anne Bryll - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 25%
Rachel Perin - FALLEN ANGELS - Commonwealth Theatre Company 23%
Caitlin mcwethy - TWELTH NIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 27%
NEWSIES - Eastside players 11%
PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 9%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 32%
NEWSIES - East Side Players 23%
MAMMA MIA - Footlighters Inc. 12%
HAMILTON - Aronoff 16%
PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 14%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Cincinnati 12%
SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 33%
CHURCH GIRLS, THE MUSICAL - The Commonwealth Theatre Company and Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 25%
SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 21%
BAH-HUMBUG - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 74%
A SMALL FIRE - Falcon Theatre 26%
CLUE - Queen city productions 38%
OUT OF STERNO - Mariemont Players 18%
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Theatre X 17%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 23%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Broadway in Cincinnati 16%
BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE PERSON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 15%
HAMILTON - Broadway in Cincinnati 25%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Aranoff Center 21%
COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in Cincinnati 18%
Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 25%
East Side Players 11%
Broadway in Cincinnati 9%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Ensemble
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Production
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.