DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Comes to the Aronoff Center

The performance is on December 3, 2023.

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow, and Innovation Arts &amp; Entertainment have announced Dirty Dancing in Concert - celebrating the film favorite on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the '80s classic! Dirty Dancing in Concert comes to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center and Music Hall Ticket Offices. Group discount tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157.

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2023 stopping in 42 cities. Fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.

The 2023 Dirty Dancing in Concert Tour:

  • Hartford, CT October 17, 2023
  • Syracuse, NY October 18, 2023
  • Erie, PA October 19, 2023
  • Indianapolis, IN October 20, 2023
  • Toledo, OH October 21, 2023
  • Cleveland, OH October 22, 2023
  • Grand Rapids, MI October 24, 2023
  • Des Moines, IA October 25, 2023
  • Fargo, ND October 26, 2023
  • Winnipeg, MB October 27, 2023
  • Edmonton, AB October 29, 2023
  • Saskatoon, SK November 1, 2023
  • Medicine Hat, AB November 2, 2023
  • Calgary, AB November 3, 2023
  • Penticton, BC November 4, 2023
  • Victoria, BC November 6, 2023
  • Nanaimo, BC November 7, 2023
  • Billings, MT November 10, 2023

  • Cheyenne, WY November 11, 2023
  • Denver, CO November 12, 2023
  • Salt Lake City, UT November 14, 2023
  • Butte, MT November 15, 2023
  • Spokane, WA November 16, 2023
  • Seattle, WA November 17, 2023
  • Eugene, OR November 18, 2023
  • Portland, OR November 19, 2023
  • San Jose, CA November 21, 2023
  • Pasadena, CA November 22, 2023
  • Lubbock, TX November 24, 2023
  • San Antonio, TX November 25, 2023
  • Oklahoma City, OK November 28, 2023
  • Little Rock, AR November 29, 2023
  • St. Louis, MO November 30, 2023
  • Kansas City, MO December 1, 2023
  • Joliet, IL December 2, 2023
  • Cincinnati, OH December 3, 2023
  • Dayton, OH December 5, 2023
  • Knoxville, TN December 6, 2023
  • Bowling Green, KY December 7, 2023
  • New Orleans, LA December 10, 2023
  • Fort Myers, FL December 12, 2023
  • Lakeland, FL December 13, 2023

Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.


