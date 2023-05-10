Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow, and Innovation Arts & Entertainment have announced Dirty Dancing in Concert - celebrating the film favorite on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the '80s classic! Dirty Dancing in Concert comes to the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM at Click Here, (513) 621-ARTS [2787], and the Aronoff Center and Music Hall Ticket Offices. Group discount tickets for 10 or more are available by calling (513) 977-4157.

Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a five-piece band and vocalists perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in the Fall of 2023 stopping in 42 cities. Fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love.

Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.

The 2023 Dirty Dancing in Concert Tour:

Hartford, CT October 17, 2023

Syracuse, NY October 18, 2023

Erie, PA October 19, 2023

Indianapolis, IN October 20, 2023

Toledo, OH October 21, 2023

Cleveland, OH October 22, 2023

Grand Rapids, MI October 24, 2023

Des Moines, IA October 25, 2023

Fargo, ND October 26, 2023

Winnipeg, MB October 27, 2023

Edmonton, AB October 29, 2023

Saskatoon, SK November 1, 2023

Medicine Hat, AB November 2, 2023

Calgary, AB November 3, 2023

Penticton, BC November 4, 2023

Victoria, BC November 6, 2023

Nanaimo, BC November 7, 2023

Billings, MT November 10, 2023



Cheyenne, WY November 11, 2023

Denver, CO November 12, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT November 14, 2023

Butte, MT November 15, 2023

Spokane, WA November 16, 2023

Seattle, WA November 17, 2023

Eugene, OR November 18, 2023

Portland, OR November 19, 2023

San Jose, CA November 21, 2023

Pasadena, CA November 22, 2023

Lubbock, TX November 24, 2023

San Antonio, TX November 25, 2023

Oklahoma City, OK November 28, 2023

Little Rock, AR November 29, 2023

St. Louis, MO November 30, 2023

Kansas City, MO December 1, 2023

Joliet, IL December 2, 2023

Cincinnati, OH December 3, 2023

Dayton, OH December 5, 2023

Knoxville, TN December 6, 2023

Bowling Green, KY December 7, 2023

New Orleans, LA December 10, 2023

Fort Myers, FL December 12, 2023

Lakeland, FL December 13, 2023

Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.

