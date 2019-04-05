Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Program Change For Season Finale

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced a program change for the performances at Music Hall on Friday, May 10, at 11 AM and Saturday, May 11, at 8 PM. The program will now open with Music Director Louis Langrée conducting Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4 with Associate Concertmaster Stefani Matsuo as the soloist. The Mozart concerto takes the place of the previously announced Schubert Symphony No. 8. The second half of the program with Mahler's Symphony No. 5 is unchanged.

"Mozart's Classical Viennese style, full of joy, elegance and virtuosity, pairs perfectly with the dramatic Romantic style of Mahler," said Mr. Langrée. "We are thrilled to feature our Associate Concertmaster, Stefani Matsuo."

Mozart's Fourth Violin Concerto was first performed by the CSO in 1928 with Fritz Reiner conducting. Notable soloists who have performed the concerto with the CSO include such icons as Fritz Kreisler, Isaac Stern, Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman, who played the concerto at Music Hall in 1974 with guest conductor Aaron Copland.

Violinist Stefani Matsuo joined the CSO in 2015 and was appointed Associate Concertmaster in 2018. With the concertmaster position vacant this season, she has played in the first chair several times throughout the season and was a featured performer in the CSO's sold-out January 11 and 12 all-Baroque program with guest conductor Richard Egarr.

The CSO Series Sponsor is Fort Washington Investment Advisors and the Artist Sponsor is Thompson Hine.





