Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park And Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Announce Update On 2020-21 Seasons

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company today issued a joint announcement that they are unfortunately cancelling their upcoming holiday productions and postponing the re-opening of their mainstage seasons of plays until fall of 2021. Instead, both theatres are planning to bring the community a slate of virtual performances, socially distanced special events and educational programming.

This decision helps ensure a healthy return in the fall of 2021. The safety and well-being of patrons, artists and staff is of the utmost importance. Additionally, the plays and musicals produced for their mainstage seasons take substantial resources and represent much greater financial risk if forced to cancel due to a COVID-19 spike or positive case.

Both theatres previously announced a delayed season, which was to kick-off with a holiday show and feature a line-up of plays to run January - July 2021.

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company are supported by the generosity of almost 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps funds them with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

