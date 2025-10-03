Cincinnati Opera Reveals New Board Officers, Trustees, And Associate Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cincinnati Opera announced the election of officers for its board of trustees for the 2025–2026 fiscal year, as well as the addition of eight trustees and seven Cincinnati Opera Board Associates.

Officers were elected at Cincinnati Opera's Annual Meeting on September 17, 2025. These officers were originally elected to serve a one-year term in September 2024 and were all re-elected to serve another one-year term as of the Annual Meeting. They include:

President Ronald T. Bates, Managing Director, 1919 Investment Counsel

Chair Melanie M. Chavez, Partner, Chavez Properties

Treasurer and Executive Vice President Robert Bitter, Partner, Deloitte

Secretary Charles E. Baverman III, Partner, Dinsmore & Shohl

Also as of the Annual Meeting, new trustees and new members of the Cincinnati Opera Board Associates, a subsidiary of the board of trustees composed of young professionals, began their three-year terms.

New trustees include:

Amy Bixel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Fifth Third Bank

Josh Blatt, President, John Henry Homes

Michael T. Dean, Partner, Dinsmore & Shohl

Michelle Goret, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Cintas

Brandon R. Jones, Audit Partner, Deloitte

David Paredes, Director of Marketing, Standard Textile

Buffie Rixey, community volunteer

Heather Z. Vecellio, Director of Brand, Design, and Production, HiNOTE

New Board Associates include:

Alicia DeVore, Marketing and Public Relations, Castellini Management Company

Caressa Layne Miles, Operations Coordinator and Gallery Director, Xavier University

Cara Nicolas, Marketing Coordinator, SHP, and Owner/Writer, Caniche Communications

Maddie Shanahan, Attorney, Calfee, Halter & Griswold

Carlin Twedt, Brand Manager, KAO

Lou Velazquez, Marketing Director, The BMW Store & Cincinnati MINI

Tobias P. Wright, Account Executive, Zoom