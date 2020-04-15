Cincinnati Opera Cancels 2020 Summer Festival

Read an update on Cincinnati Opera's 2020 season:

"To our dearest friends,

We write to you today with the news that, as a result of the coronavirus crisis, we are forced to cancel our 2020 Summer Festival.

This is particularly difficult to share with you now, on the eve of our 100th anniversary celebration. At this moment, however, the trajectory of the pandemic is unknown. Public orders currently prevent our artists, production crews, and staff from safely assembling to prepare for our season, a process that begins months in advance of opening night. We have followed guidance from public health experts while maintaining hope that we could move forward, but it is now clear we are unable to do so. With the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of public gatherings, it is our responsibility to act in favor of the continued safety of our audiences, artists, staff, and community.

Like many other professionals, those who make their living performing and producing art have been directly impacted by this pandemic. And while we are heartbroken to have lost the opportunity to showcase their remarkable artistry this year, we are equally concerned about their well-being. That's why we are committed to providing a level of compensation to all of the nearly 400 professionals who appear onstage and work backstage to make the season happen-from singers and musicians to stage technicians and artisans. We are also committed to keeping our extraordinary year-round staff intact.

We invite you to help support this effort by donating the value of your 2020 tickets back to Cincinnati Opera. The Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation, Nanci Wilks Lanni & Nick Lanni, and Barbara Wilks have generously established an Artists Relief Matching Gift Fund to match all ticket donations dollar for dollar. By choosing to donate the value of your 2020 tickets, you will provide important relief to our community of artists and ensure the longevity of the company. As a special thank-you for your tax-deductible donation, you will receive recognition and benefits for the value of your gift during our 2021 season. Donate your 2020 tickets

If you are not able to donate at this time, we understand-please know how much we value your partnership. We will be in touch via email with all ticket holders to share additional options for your 2020 tickets.

The Ball of the Century, which was previously scheduled for opening night of the 2020 season, has been rescheduled to June 19, 2021. For those sponsors and individuals who have already purchased tickets, please know those reservations will be honored for the rescheduled event. We will be in touch soon to offer more details.

In looking ahead, we know this to be true: this is only an intermission. We have embraced our art form's potential with renewed energy and are more determined than ever that the Cincinnati Opera experience will live on, even while we're away from Music Hall. Over the coming weeks, we'll be debuting new programming such as our recently launched digital series, Apartment Arias, featuring at-home performances by artists from our 2020 season. As we reimagine opera for a new world, please keep an eye on our social channels and visit our Opera at Home page to see the new and next.

Planning for our 2021 Summer Festival is well underway, and we look forward to sharing those details with you in the coming months. For now, we're delighted to announce that the 2021 season will include the highly anticipated world premiere operas Fierce and Castor and Patience.

With the support of the Cincinnati Opera family, our company has thrived throughout our first century, and we look to the future with optimism. The power of opera to connect and inspire will be more vital than ever to our community's healing. In the interim, we ask for your flexibility and continued support as we all adjust to a new way forward. Opera will endure, and we will sing again.

We send our sincerest wishes for continued health and well-being to you and yours, as well as to the many heroes on the front lines keeping our communities safe.

With deepest thanks,



Christopher Milligan

The Harry Fath General Director & CEO



Evans Mirageas

The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director"





