Celebrate The Holidays With Beloved Characters From 'A Christmas Carol' At MR. AND MRS. FEZZIWIG'S HOLIDAY PARTY

Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, everyone's favorite hosts from Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, invite all Cincinnati residents ages 5 and up to an immersive Victorian-era party that celebrates the cheerful spirit of the season. The special holiday event takes place Dec. 14-18 at the Phoenix on Race Street.

"Due to the construction of our new mainstage theatre, the beloved A Christmas Carol production will not be staged this year," explained Daunielle Rasmussen, director of artistic engagement. "We took the opportunity to create something new, where you can experience MR. AND MRS. FEZZIWIG'S HOLIDAY PARTY up close through dancing, food, drinks, games and crafts for both kids and adults."

The immersive holiday events take place on Dec. 14 -16 at 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Each party is designed for up to two hours of entertainment. Guests can experience the activities and entertainment at their own pace.

Carolers and actors will perform throughout the interactive, festive event where guests will have the opportunity to:

Learn Victorian-era group dances

Enjoy holiday-styled beverages and lite bites coursed throughout the evening topped off with dessert

Play a variety of parlor games, including knock rummy, charades and "Yes or No," as seen in the Playhouse's production of A Christmas Carol

Mix and mingle with Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig and other Victorian-era characters

Children ages 5 and up can partake in guided fun and games in the parlor room and library, including:

Victorian-era floor games

A holiday arts and crafts station

Puppet shows

Interactive performances by a magician

A short, original melodrama written and performed in the Victorian style

Tickets can be purchased here. Each ticket includes lite bites, dessert, unlimited punch, cider and hot cocoa. Adults will receive one drink ticket for beer, wine or spiced mead. Cash bar available for additional adult beverages. Period costumes are not necessary, but holiday attire is welcomed.

MR. AND MRS. FEZZIWIG'S HOLIDAY PARTY takes place at the Phoenix, 812 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit www.cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.

MR. AND MRS. FEZZIWIG'S HOLIDAY PARTY is recommended for ages 5 and up. Any participant of any age must have their own ticket. No strollers will be allowed in the venue.