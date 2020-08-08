Broadway in Cincinnati Postpones PRETTY WOMAN and MY FAIR LADY at Aronoff Center for the Arts

Season ticket holders will retain their regular subscription seats for the new dates.

Broadway in Cincinnati has announced the postponement of two upcoming shows at Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Pretty Woman originally scheduled for November 10 - 22, 2020 will now play August 17 - 29, 2021 and My Fair Lady originally scheduled for December 1 - 13, 2020 will now play July 13 - 25, 2021.

Season ticket holders will retain their regular subscription seats for the new dates. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

