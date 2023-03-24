19th CINCY- CINCO Returns With Mucha Diversion Y Mucha Comida This May!

The excitement is building up as the 19th annual Cincy-Cinco Latino Festival quickly approaches. The festival runs Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, on Fountain Square!

As in the past, the theme will be from Porkopolis to Tacópolis, featuring authentic Latino food with colorful and delicious flavors, including a Colombian arepa, a Puerto Rican mofongo, Mexican Tacos, a Spanish paella, a Honduran ceviche, and much more. All are presented by almost a dozen local and regional restaurants.

Entertainment, music & dancing from the most notable performers in the Midwest will fill downtown Cincinnati with family fun, folkloric performances, and evenings full of salsa dancing.

Some of the other attractions are the children's area. Saturday afternoon will be dedicated to the young children with games, raffles, piñatas, and a parade with all Cincinnati's favorite mascots.

People from many cultural backgrounds have attended the event and have always enjoyed celebrating culture and sharing some traditions with the community.

Cincy-Cinco's founding partners, Kroger and P&G, will give some of their products away to visitors, and several other sponsors will showcase their products and services in fun interactive ways.

Cincy-Cinco, the tristate region's premier Latino cultural fest, is a family-friendly event that showcases Latino culture, values, and traditions. It runs from 12 to 10 pm on Saturday and from 12 to 6 pm on Sunday. Every year since its inception, net proceeds will be used to support tristate health and education efforts supporting the Latino community. In the previous 18 years, the profits distributed have exceeded $547,000.

For more information, please visit www.cincy-cinco.com.