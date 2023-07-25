Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan

The musical recently opened at Taiwan’s National Taichung Theater on July 22nd and is now playing through July 30th.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Will Perform at The Box Next Month Photo 2 Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Will Perform at The Box Next Month
Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September Photo 3 Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September
Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS Photo 4 Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS

A re-imagined version of the 2009 hit Broadway musical “Next To Normal” by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey recently opened at Taiwan’s National Taichung Theater on July 22nd and is now playing through July 30th. This Taiwan premiere of the piece performed fully in English is produced by the National Taichung Theater in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu. 

Take an inside look at the process with rehearsal photos by LO BOO-HIM provided by Activa Productions. 

Taiwan native Ya Han Chang (“Sayonara,” “The Subtle Body,” “Eastbound”) and Ellis Gage (“James & the Giant Peach,” “Dani Girl,” “Far From Canterbury”), both known for their work on stage in the USA, play Diana and Gabe, respectively. The rest of the principal cast includes local radio & television personality Francis Chia as Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine as well as Taiwan actors Chi (Taiwan’s “I Love You, You’re Perfect… Now Change,” “Shemenayha!”) returning to the role of Natalie, having originated the part in the China premiere in Beijing (in Mandarin), ERay Chiang (Taiwan’s “April Rain,” “The Fantasticks,” “I Love You, You’re Perfect…”) as Dan, and Sassoon Yang (Taiwan’s “The Fantasticks”) as Henry. 

Originally directed by Michael Greif, “Next To Normal” is directed for Taiwan by Carolyn Sun, assistant directed/choreographed by Hsing-Chun Hsu and Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen (who provided all Mandarin subtitles), and music directed by Yu-Mei Chang, featuring scenic design by Hsuan-Hsun Cheng, costume design by Wen-Liang Chen, lighting design by I-Hua Kao, and sound design by Chien-Yang Tseng. The production is stage managed by Ching-Yu Hsieh and assistant stage managed by ITing Lin, with Ching Hui Chen handling marketing and Black.H on graphic design. 

Tickets can be purchased for the remainder of the run on the National Taichung Theater’s website linked below. 

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang & Chi

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang & ERay Chiang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang & Ellis Gage

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Chi

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Francis Chia, Chi, Sassoon Yang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ellis Gage

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Chi & Sassoon Yang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang & ERay Chiang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
ERay Chiang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ya Han Chang, ERay Chiang, Chi

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Francis Chia & ERay Chiang

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Chi

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Ellis Gage

Photos: In Rehearsal For NEXT TO NORMAL in Taiwan
Yu-Mei Chang




RELATED STORIES - China

1
Photos: First Look at the Taiwan Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL In Costume Photo
Photos: First Look at the Taiwan Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL In Costume

A re-imagined version of the 2009 hit Broadway musical “Next To Normal” by Tom Kitt & Brian Yorkey recently opened at Taiwan’s National Taichung Theater on July 22nd and is now playing through July 30th. Check out photos of the cast in costume here!

2
Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS Photo
Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs NATIONAL DAY CONCERT: A PANORAMA OF RIVERS AND MOUNTAINS

The National Day Concert features the Hong Kong premiere of Chinese composer Zhao Lin’s A Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains. The performance is set for 30 September 2023.

3
Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Will Perform at The Box Next Month Photo
Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda Will Perform at The Box Next Month

Hong Kong-based performers Crisel Consunji and Roy Rolloda are bringing their highly anticipated musical theatre repertoire to Hong Kong audiences on 12-13 August 2023 at The Box, Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District.

4
Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September Photo
Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September

Yu Long Performs Verdi Requiem at Hong Kong Philharmonic in September. The performance is set for 28 September.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

China SHOWS

Recommended For You