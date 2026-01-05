Daniele Gatti Will Lead the Hong Kong Philharmonic in Guangzhou

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome the return of Maestro Daniele Gatti in January 2026 for a programme featuring masterpieces by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Mahler. The HK Phil will perform Mahler's Seventh Symphony in Guangzhou.

Performances run 23 & 25 January in Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Following his stunning success conducting Mahler's Third Symphony in March 2025, Maestro Daniele Gatti returns to lead the HK Phil in Mahler's majestic Seventh Symphony. Often referred to as Mahler's "Song of the Night," this symphony weaves an extravagant tapestry of orchestral colour, showcasing unconventional instruments such as the tenor horn, mandolin and guitar, along with distinctive writing that gives each section of the orchestra its moment to shine.

Following the Hong Kong performance, the HK Phil will present the same programme on 25 January (Sun) at 4PM at the Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall in Guangzhou. Tickets are priced at RMB¥880, ¥680, ¥480, ¥280 and ¥180.