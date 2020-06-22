JBL Professional Debuts BRX300 Series Modular Line Array Systems

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, is pleased to introduce the JBL Professional BRX300 Series of modular line array systems for small- to mid-size applications in the APAC, China and India markets, only.

The series, which includes the BRX308-LA Line Array Element, BRX325SP Powered Subwoofer with DSP, BRX308-ACC Transport Kit, BRX308-AF Array Frame and BRX308-PM Pole Mount and Adapter Kit, provides versatile sound reinforcement solutions for bands, DJs, A/V rental firms, houses of worship and anyone who requires pro-grade fidelity, class-leading output and seamless front-to-back coverage in a simple, scalable sound system.

"Every day, the world's leading concert venues and touring productions rely on the power and clarity of JBL Professional line array technology," said Sunil Karanjikar, Cinema Product Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions. "With the BRX300 Series, we're bringing that legendary sonic performance to small- and mid-size productions.

"The BRX300 series takes the guesswork out of system setup and operation, thanks to its built-in corrective processing, smart transport system and simple rigging hardware. No matter your configuration, you'll be able to set up quickly and safely and get right back to focusing on your show. And, because systems are self-powered and self-contained, there's no dealing with amp racks, crossover calibration or long cable runs-just add input cables and a mixer and you're ready to go."

The BRX300 Series can be configured to accommodate a range of live music events, receptions and corporate functions. Systems are available in minimum one-subwoofer/two-top or one-subwoofer/four-top configurations and can be stacked, pole mounted or hung to provide seamless coverage in every scenario. Deploy in minutes and experience optimal sound out of the box with components engineered for superior sonics and ease of use:

The BRX308-LA Line Array Element features dual 8-inch LF drivers and a 3-inch titanium compression driver, providing full-spectrum coverage, class-leading 136 dB output and ultra-wide 110° horizontal dispersion, with variable interbox angles for fine-tuning vertical coverage.

The BRX325SP dual 15-inch Powered Subwoofer extends low-frequency energy to 32 Hz, with built-in 1,000-watt, 6-channel amplification providing 136 dB output and powering up to four BRX308-LA Line Array Elements; sophisticated internal DSP handles EQ, filters, driver-protection circuitry and crossover management. Built-in casters simplify transport.

The BRX308-ACC Transport Kit provides a self-contained transport system for four BRX308-LA Line Array Elements and includes padded covers for the cart, BRX3255 Powered Subwoofer and required speaker cables.

The BRX308-AF Array Frame supports one BRX325SP Powered Subwoofer or up to eight BRX308-LA Line Array Elements in flown configuration, and is tested for a safety factor of 4:1, while the BRX308-PM Pole Mount and Adapter Kit mounts up to two BRX308-LA Line Array Elements, expanding system configuration options.

The BRX300 Series' rugged, tour-tested cabinet designs feature all-wood construction with a Duraflex coating that protects against wear and tear.

Availability

The JBL BRX300 Series will be available in July, 2020 in the APAC, China and India markets. Contact your JBL representative for product availability in your region.

For more information, please visit jblpro.com or see the video at https://youtu.be/PUy-roRk66I.

