Writers Theatre Cancels Performances of DISHWASHER DREAMS

The Writers Theatre has cancelled performances of Dishwasher Dreams due to a positive COVID-19 test among the company, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The run, which began on December 9, is set to resume on January 5.

Ticketholders to the affected performances are being contacted via email or can contact the box office at (847) 242-6000.

Irreverently performed by comedian Alaudin Ullah, with live accompaniment by tabla percussionist Avirodh Sharma, direction by the nationally acclaimed Chay Yew (formerly of Victory Gardens Theater) and in association with Hartford Stage, this exhilarating tour-de-force performance will have you empathizing and laughing along with Alaudin's experiences of immigration, the Yankees and the complex nature of the American Dream.

