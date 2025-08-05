Winifred Haun & Dancers to Present GLIMMERS IN THE GARDEN At Cheney Mansion In October

The event will take place on October 23.
Winifred Haun & Dancers is celebrating its 27th season with an intimate Gala evening on October 23 at Oak Park's Cheney Mansion, a venue operated by the Park District of Oak Park. The event will feature performances throughout the house and surrounding gardens, as well as dinner, wine, and dancing.
The performance will be approximately 30 minutes and feature three dances:
“Wild Roots, Fugitive Blooms,” a new group work choreographed by Company Dancer Eona Carey, “What's Being Said,” a solo for Assistant Artistic Director Julia Schaeffer choreographed by Assistant Choreographer Vernon Gooden, and an excerpt from Ms. Haun's 2017 work, “Trashed,” which combines contemporary dance with elements of circus acrobatics. There will also be short improvisational dance sequences on the Cheney Mansion veranda and foyer.
Winifred Haun & Dancers presents
Glimmers in the Garden: An Intimate Gala Celebration
Thursday, October 23rd - 6:00pm to 9:00pm
Location: Elizabeth F. Cheney Mansion
220 N. Euclid Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302
Tickets:
$350 per person
$1,400 for 4 tickets
$2,800 Table of 8
$1,000 - 5,000 Sponsorships available
