Winifred Haun & Dancers and Banks Performance Project Present CARRY US FORWARD in May

Winifred Haun & Dancers and Banks Performance Project will present a shared dance concert of new works at the Hamilton Park Cultural Center in Englewood on May 27 and 28. The event will feature new works and works-in-progress by artists from both companies.



Winifred Haun will present an excerpt of When day comes, part 2, featuring WH&D Assistant Artistic Director, Summer Hope Smith, and Company Dancer Julia Schaeffer. Other dancers in the work include: Vernon Gooden, Crystal Gurrola, Myles Harris, Mandy Milligan, Jacinda Ratcliffe, and new Company Dancer, Jade Hooper. Ms. Haun's sound design features music by composers Olivia Block, and Michael Wall.



Other WH&D artists who will present new work include: Ms. Smith, who will present a new solo, currently untitled, for Company Dancer Myles Harris, and Assistant Choreographer, Mandy Milligan, who will present her latest work, also currently untitled.



Banks Performance Project (BPP) will present three works, including a new group work choreographed by Artistic Director, Elysia C. Banks. BPP will be presenting repertory works Disquiet, a solo performed by Company Member Natalie Dellutri and Seven Years, a trio performed by Company Members Natalie Dellutri, Julia Rzonca, and Shannon Washington. Banks Performance Project's newest work-in-progress, Ella's Suite, will feature music by Ella Fitzgerald and will be performed by the full company including new Company Apprentice, La'Tia Owens.



Carry us forward

Friday, May 27 @7:00pm

Saturday, May 28 at 3:00pm

Tickets:$20/general admission

$15/children, ages 6 to 18

$60/for 4 tickets

Free for children, ages 5 and under

Ticket link: winifredhaun.ticketleap.com/carry-us-forward/

Hamilton Park Cultural Center (in Englewood)

513 W 72nd St, Chicago, IL 60621