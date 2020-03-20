Williams Street Repertory Reschedules NATIVE GARDENS at Raue Center

Williams Street Repertory, Raue Center For The Arts' in-house professional theater company, has announced it will suspend its spring 2020 production of "Native Gardens," per Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's statewide mandate to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. WSRep's rescheduled production of "Native Gardens" will open on January 15, 2021 and run select dates through February 14, 2021 at Raue Center.

"Our theater has survived depressions, World Wars and heartbreak caused by terrorist attacks. We will survive this pandemic. Over the past 85 years, our community has come together to reinforce those American values of freedom, caring for your neighbor and the hope that every American generation is better," says Raue Center's Executive Director, Richard Kuranda.** "It's about hope for the future. We continue to carry on during these difficult times with great care. We hope that you will join us with our vision of the future. The arts are needed now more than ever before!"

WSRep's rescheduled production of "Native Gardens" opens on January 15, 2021 and runs select dates through February 14, 2021 at Raue Center.

"I am heartbroken for the cast, crew and team led by the amazing Michele Vazquez," says Kuranda.

"Her passion and vision for this piece are amazing and I am positive people will love it when it's finally mounted!"

Ticket holders for WSRep's rescheduled production of "Native Gardens" have the option of switching their tickets to a new future date, receiving a credit toward a future WSRep production or a tax deduction for the total value. Please email boxoffice@rauecenter.org or call 815.356.9212 for more information.





