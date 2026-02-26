What You Need to Know About SAFRONIA at Lyric Opera of Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Opera of Chicago is presenting the world premiere of safronia, a landmark musical composition commissioned from Chicago’s first Poet Laureate, the interdisciplinary artist avery r. young. Presented for two performances, April 17 & 18, 2026, at the Lyric Opera House, safronia is an American story told through blues, gospel, and funk that places the Great Migration centerstage.

Part family saga, part American reckoning, safronia follows the booker family as they journey from the North back to their Mississippi hometown to lay their father’s ashes on land they were forced from. What begins as a burial ignites a volatile confrontation with memory, inheritance, and the unfinished business of history. Blending folklore, poetry, and gospel-rooted sound with Lyric's orchestral sweep, young crafts a work at once intimate and seismic. It is a Chicago-born story that speaks to the nation.

A Chicago story. An American reckoning.

Between 1910 and 1970, millions of Black families left the South in the Great Migration, reshaping cities like Chicago and redefining the nation’s cultural and political landscape. In safronia, that history is not the backdrop — it is the heartbeat.

The booker family once built something of their own. When that foundation is stripped away from under their feet, they join the tide of those heading North. Years later, they return to Mississippi not only to bury patriarch baar jacob booker, but to face the forces that drove them away.

At the center stands safronia booker, baar’s youngest daughter — fiercely loyal, sharp-witted, and unwilling to surrender what her father fought to claim. Around her gather magnolia, the family’s steady matriarch; king willie tate, determined to secure dignity in the North; and the town that has never forgotten the bookers’ claim to the land.

Through pride, humor, anger, faith, and music, safronia asks: What does it mean to return home? What is owed? And who decides what belongs?

A new opera with Sunday service energy

From the beginning, young set out to expand the definition of classical music.

"This would not be ‘chocolate-covered Mozart,’" says young.

"The music Black people made in this country is American classical music," says young. "In safronia, those traditions — gospel hymns, blues progressions, funk rhythms, and the layered call-and-response of the Black church — are not softened or translated. They are the foundation."

With safronia, young reshapes the operatic experience and expands the operatic vocabulary, positioning Black musical traditions not at the margins of the art form, but at its core.

Clapping, snapping, percussive movement, and rhythmic vocal textures are embedded into the score and built into the performance. The energy of a Sunday service informs the structure of the work. The opera house becomes a participatory space. Audiences do not simply observe and witness; they move with the story.

avery r. young: An artist expanding what American opera can be

Selected in 2023 as Chicago’s first Poet Laureate from more than 1,300 applicants, avery r. young is a 3Arts Awardee — a distinction recognizing significant contributions to Chicago’s cultural life — and a Cave Canem Fellow, part of the nationally respected organization supporting Black poets. A composer, producer, educator, and co-director of the interdisciplinary arts collective Floating Museum, young works across poetry, music, performance, visual art, and sound design. His writing appears in The BreakBeat Poets, Poetry magazine, and alongside Cecil McDonald Jr.’s photography in In the Company of Black. He tours nationally with his band, de deacon board.

young first collaborated with Lyric in 2021 on Twilight: Gods (2020/21), a drive-through reimagining of Wagner’s Ring cycle conceived and directed by Yuval Sharon. For this ambitious, pandemic-era production staged in a Chicago parking garage, young wrote and performed poetic transitions that reframed Wagner’s epic through a distinctly Chicago lens. Following that project’s success, Lyric invited young to imagine a work of his own for the stage.

With safronia, young returns as composer, librettist, and performer in his first full-length operatic creation. Drawing on his own family’s Great Migration story and the musical traditions of Chicago’s West Side, young delivers a work that speaks locally and nationally at once.

The voices that bring safronia to life: a cast of national distinction

Composer and librettist avery r. young performs the role of baar jacob booker, the family patriarch whose presence anchors the work both in life and in memory.

Chicago-born singer-songwriter Meagan McNeal makes her Lyric debut in the title role of safronia booker. Known for collaborations with Makaya McCraven, Common, The O’Jays, Eminem, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, McNeal reached national audiences on NBC’s The Voice, where she worked alongside Jennifer Hudson.

Award-winning vocalist and actor Maiesha McQueen makes her Lyric debut as magnolia booker, the family’s regal matriarch. Her career spans Broadway and major regional theaters, including Waitress on Broadway and the national tour of Come From Away. Regionally, she portrayed Celie in The Color Purple at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Mahalia Jackson in Mahalia!.

Joseph Jefferson Award-winning performer Lorenzo Rush, Jr. appears as king willie tate, safronia’s husband and a man determined to build stability and dignity for his family in the North. A familiar presence on Chicago stages, Rush has performed at Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Court Theatre. He is a Jeff Award recipient for Ain’t Misbehavin’, Five Guys Named Moe, and Sophisticated Ladies. His television credits include Chicago Fire and Fargo.

Jeff Parker returns to Lyric as bossman. Parker previously appeared at Lyric as Arne Duncan in The Walkers from Proximity (2022/23) and has performed at nearly every major Chicago theater, including Goodman, Steppenwolf, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Grammy Award–winning bass-baritone Zachary James makes his Lyric debut as cholly, following performances with the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, and major houses across Europe and the United States. He was also recently seen in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. James brings formidable presence to this layered role.

The ensemble includes Jessica Seals, Sydney Charles, Miciah Lathan, Kendal Marie Wilson, Maxel McCloud Schingen, and Bailey Haynes, all making their Lyric debuts, alongside Eric Andrew Lewis, who returns to Lyric after appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar (2017/18).

Musically, safronia brings together the Lyric Opera Orchestra with members of avery r. young’s blues and funk ensemble, de deacon board. In addition to strings, winds, and brass, the score incorporates electric bass, organ, and harmonica — performed by three-time Grammy nominee and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Billy Branch — as well as keyboards by Chicago jazz pianist Theodis Rodgers Jr., who served as music director for Curtis Mayfield. The result is a sound that moves fluidly between operatic writing and the pulse of the Black church and juke joint.

A creative team built for new work

For a world premiere of this magnitude, safronia brings together a creative team fluent in new work, fearless storytelling, and music that lives at the crossroads of tradition and innovation.

safronia is directed by Timothy Douglas in his Lyric debut following more than 150 productions nationwide, including the world premiere of Jasmine Barnes and Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton’s She Who Dared at Chicago Opera Theater. Douglas has created new productions for companies including Boston Lyric Opera and New Orleans Opera. Widely respected for staging works that fuse intimacy with scale, he is known for excavating the emotional core of new pieces and shaping them into theatrically urgent events.

Conductor Paul Byssainthe, Jr., in his Lyric debut, bridges sacred, classical, and theatrical traditions with uncommon authority. He currently serves as Associate Music Director for the Broadway revival of Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater and previously led Goddess, the Kenya-set Afro-jazz musical at The Public Theater, as well as the Broadway revival of The Wiz.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Jessica Jahn, returning to Lyric following Blue (2024/25) and West Side Story (productions in 2019 and 2023); lighting designer Jason Lynch; video designer VAM Studio, an award-winning Chicago-based collective known for community-centered visual storytelling; and choreographer Kia Smith, founder of South Chicago Dance Theatre — all making their Lyric debuts.

Together, this team does more than mount a premiere — they build a world.

Continuing Lyric’s investment in the future of opera

With safronia, Lyric makes a bold statement about the future of the art form. These two performances represent a five-year investment in the development of a new American work — commissioned by Lyric, conceived in conversation, cultivated through collaboration, and brought to the mainstage with the full force of the company behind it.

In recent seasons, Lyric has accelerated its commitment to expanding the canon through ambitious contemporary projects including Proximity (2022/23) — featuring The Walkers by Daniel Bernard Roumain and Anna Deavere Smith, Four Portraits by Caroline Shaw and Jocelyn Clarke, and Night by John Luther Adams and John Haines — as well as Will Liverman and DJ King Rico’s The Factotum (2022/23), a reinvention of Rossini set on Chicago’s South Side, and the site-specific Twilight: Gods (2020/21). Each signaled a company willing to challenge assumptions about what opera is, who it serves, and whose stories command its grandest stages.

safronia builds on that momentum at an even greater scale. Developed over half a decade, the work reflects Lyric’s long-term strategy to commission, nurture, and premiere operas that speak directly to the American experience. By investing deeply — artistically, financially, and institutionally — in new voices and new forms, Lyric positions itself not simply as a presenter of the repertoire, but as an architect of its future.

In bringing safronia to life, Lyric asserts that American opera is not a distant tradition to be inherited. It is a living form to be shaped — here, now, and on its mainstage.

Two performances only:

Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Language: Sung in English, with projected English titles above the stage.

Running time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission.