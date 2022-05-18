Water People Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team For LORCA, LIVING THE EXPERIENCE

Water People Theater, celebrates 20 years of creating theater, announces the cast and musicians for its return to live performances with LORCA, Living the Experience, conceived and directed by Artistic Director Iraida Tapias, plays and music written and composed by Federico García Lorca.

A show in which the audience will be immersed, like never before, in the world of the Andalusian poet. Performances are Wednesday, May 25 and Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St. Tickets are $25 - $35 and are on sale now at WaterPeople.org.

LORCA, Living the Experience is a theatrical show with the protagonists of Federico García Lorca plays including "The Shoemaker's Prodigious Wife," "Doña Rosita the Spinster," "Blood Wedding", "The House of Bernarda Alba," "Yerma" and "Mariana Pineda." Through video mapping, the audience will be immersed in the world of flamenco. With these female voices, the poet speaks to the audience of the deep meaning of the word freedom.

The LORCA, Living the Experience cast includes Carlota Sosa, (Bernarda Alba); Rebeca Aleman, (Yerma, Mariana Pineda, pianist); Ana Santos, (The Mother, Neighbor, First Washer-Woman, singer); Kris Tori, (Doña Rosita, The Bride, Second Washer-Woman); Teresa Echeveste, (The Shoemaker's Wife, Third Washer-Woman, understudy); Camilo Rasquin, (Lorca, singer); Andrea Salcedo, (guitar) and Diego Salcedo, (percussion).

The production crew includes Iraida Tapias, (director/creator); Ramon Camin (assistant director); Marisabel Munoz, (art director); Oliver Krisch and Mafer Rodriguez, (projection design and video mapping), Irene Sivianes (choreographer) and Kim Schalk, (costume designer).

Iraida Tapias is a director, playwright, producer and artistic director of Water People Theater. During her more than 49-years career in theater, she focused on producing and directing plays of Spanish American authors, especially Venezuelan. Tapias has written seven plays, produced over 20 theatrical performances and writes and produces for film and television. She has received the National Artist Award, Venezuela, "Best Director;" Premio Municipal de Cine, Venezuela, "Scriptwriter" and La Habana Film Festival Award, "Best Producer."

Water People Theater is a non-profit Latino bilingual organization dedicated to the development of performing arts and theater. Its mission is to attract new and diverse talents to create high-quality theater that inspires a very diverse audience to seek change and contribute decidedly to equity, justice, respect and integrating all cultures.

The name, Water People, comes from the Venezuelan indigenous group, Yekuana. It signifies people on the river who open roads in the water.

Water People Theater believes in the power of theater to bring people together to inspire action, encourage understanding and facilitate harmony among diverse communities.

