WICKER PARK FEST Announces Full 2023 Lineup

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce today announced the full lineup of music acts for Wicker Park Fest 2023, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company.

As Chicago's most anticipated summer festival, attracting more than 75k+ visitors from across Chicagoland and around the country, the three-day festival will take place July 28 – 30 and will feature more than 50 acclaimed live acts performing original music. Newly announced headliners joining the lineup include Dreamer Isioma, Manwolves, The Astronomers, LURK, Jackie Hayes and more.

Previously announced headliners include Built to Spill, The Regrettes, Biig Piig, Say She She, and BabyJake.

As the longest street festival on the North Side, stretching along Milwaukee Avenue from Damen to Ashland, Wicker Park Fest celebrates the neighborhood's rich musical heritage, vibrant nightlife and top-notch restaurants. Alongside its stellar music performances, the fest will feature a variety of arts and culture initiatives, including art installations, international dance performances, a range of local food options from acclaimed restaurants and cafes and more than 150 brick & mortar shops including bookstores, vintage sellers and more.

For family-friendly fun, visitors can check out the Kids Fest experience, where families can relax in the shade and participate in activities like ladybug releases, mini-golf, arts and crafts and magic acts. All proceeds from the Kids Fest section of the festival benefit Friends of Burr Elementary School, a nonprofit organization that supports Jonathan Burr Elementary School in Wicker Park.

"For almost twenty years, Wicker Park Fest has been more 'music festival' than 'street festival,' bringing dozens of emerging and established music acts to the stage for thousands of Chicagoans and visitors to become fans of and watch grow," said Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce's Pamela Maass. "Beyond our music lineup, festival goers will also notice that Wicker Park Fest is back to full size, the first time since the pandemic. This means visitors can expect a full selection of vendors, shops and artists to discover and enjoy.”

As Wicker Park Fest is known to be an incubator for emerging talent, the featured acts are hand-picked by a staple in the Chicago music scene, Subterranean. Newly announced headlining acts for this year include Chicago native Dreamer Isioma, known for their hit breakout song Sensitive, which took TikTok by storm in 2020. Six-piece multi-instrumental band based out of Evanston, Manwolves, Alt-Pop Duo, The Astronomers, Chicago-based punk group LURK, and Indie vocalist and guitarist Jackie Hayes from Chicago.

Additional headliners include the illustrious L.A.-based rock group The Regrettes, who performed on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Conan, indie rock group Built to Spill, led by vocalist and guitarist Doug Martsch that topped the charts in the 90's and recently released a new album, popular UK neo soul artist Biig Piig, alternative singer, songwriter and producer BabyJake, Colombian Canadian solo artist Lido Pimienta, who was featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts series.

Past performers at Wicker Park Fest have soared in their careers, with many moving on to perform at Pitchfork and Riot Fest, including Grammy-nominated electronic music duo ODEZSA, Billboard-charting alternative group PUP, along with Viagra Boys, Snail Mail, NNAMDÏ and more.

Additional performing artists newly announced for the 2023 fest include: The Good Life, Alanna Royale, Kenny Segal, Worry Club, Wildermiss, The Appleseed Cast, Sybris, Jean Hunt, Fox Royale.

The complete lineup includes: Built To Spill / The Regrettes, Dreamer Isioma / Lido, Pimienta, Biig Piig, The Good Life, Speedy Ortiz, Babyjake, Billy Woods, Say She She, Manwolves, The Appleseed Cast, Miloe, Jackie Hayes, Worry Club, Wildermiss, Kenny Segal, Sybris, Lurk, Gene Hunt, Alanna Royale, Post Sex Nachos, The Astronomers, Tedious & Brief, PoiSon Ruin, Fox Royale, Home Front, Bev Rage & The Drinks, Jovan Landry, Beats Y Bateria, Midcentury Llama, Gazebo Effect, Future Rootz, Reggae Gold, Kazayah, Cabeza De Chivo, Oveja Negra, Dj Illest, Jenniferfauxxpez, Blesstonio, Lady Sol & Friends, 606 Open Mic Hip Hop, Dj Gonzo, Ctrlzora, I Bet You Look Good, The Hustle: 70's Classic Disco Party, Eleven Hours, School Of Rock Chicago, School Of Rock Chicago West.