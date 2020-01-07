WHOA MAN, A One-Woman Show By Briana Morris Announced At Rhinofest

RhinoFest, Curious Theatre Branch and B Mor Productions are proud to partner on the premiere of WHOA MAN, a one-woman show by Briana Morris on February 22 at 2pm & February 23 at 7pm. In this one woman show, WHOA MAN, Briana Morris dreads turning 30 and celebrating her milestone birthday, so she turns to the women in her family to help resolve this quarter life crisis.

From her queen pin cousin's thoughts on power, to her estranged aunt Bonnie's story on escaping prison, to the introduction of Breyonce Fierce, Morris tells this story through unconventional characters who march to the beat of their own hightops and stiletto pumps. She reminisces on growing up in Chicago circa 1997 and losing her mom at a young age. Childbirth, revenge and sex are just the beginning topics of Briana's family gatherings. In this solo performance, Morris learns the ultimate truth about getting older... BIRTHDAYS ARE A BITCH!

Led by two powerhouses-Tiffany Yvonne Cox directs and Briana Morris stars-this production of WHOA MAN, A One-Woman Show by Briana Morris at Prop Thtr on February 22, 2020 at 2pm and February 23, 2020 at 7pm.

"Briana does a great job at peeling back the onion on the influential women in her life. They are vibrant, hilarious, and at times tragic. People we can all relate to." -Tiffany Yvonne Cox

More information about the show can be found at www.rhinofest.com and www.whoamanshow.com.

The Rhinoceros Theater Festival began in 1988, when Beau O'Reilly and Jenny Magnus, then performing with cabaret rock band Maestro Subgum and the Whole, founded the Curious Theatre Branch, a "branch" stemming off the band for those members who wanted to make theater as well as music. The Rhino originally took place across multiple venues in Wicker Park, later moving to Rogers Park, and landing at Prop Thtr in 2009. "Rhinofest"is the longest-running multi-arts fringe festival in the city. Prop and Curious now co-produce the festival each year, with all shows and events taking place at Prop's Elston Avenue headquarters. A complete schedule with performances, dates and times is available at RhinoFest.com. The fest runs January - February at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave. Performances are $15 or pay-what-you-can.





