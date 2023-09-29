WHO CHISELED THAT? by Merit Kahn Begins US Tour in Chicago

Merit Kahn, the talent behind the hit solo show "Who Chiseled That?," has announced the kickoff of her U.S. tour October 5th in Chicago. "I was born in Chicago, started my career in Chicago and had a baby in Chicago so I wouldn't start the tour anywhere else but Chicago," said Kahn.

"Who Chiseled That?" is a comedic revelation of a Gen Xer that reimagines the bumps in life like divorce, illness, career and dating mishaps with laughter. The show invites audiences to find humor in the everyday dramas of their own evolution, adding a touch of heart to life's lessons. Debuting in 2019 to sold-out crowds and rave reviews, it has been hailed as a must-see performance.

The show, originally conceived as a 50-minute stand-up comedy set to celebrate Merit Kahn's 50th birthday, escalated into a full-blown one-woman show. It's a hilarious journey through each of the five decades of Kahn's life, but more importantly, it encourages audiences to reflect on their own life stories with a question that will change their life forever.

Carole Montgomery, a 40+ year veteran of the comedy world, Producer of Funny Women of a Certain Age on Showtime and the director of "Who Chiseled That?," had this to say: "It's a relatable show that covers all the bases. Merit's humor is clever, and she's likable on stage and off."

Ruby Newell-Legner, an audience member, couldn't agree more, stating, "This is a show that belongs on Broadway!"

Merit Kahn, the star, writer, and producer of "Who Chiseled That?," is a professional keynote speaker and author in addition to a stand up comedian who started her career in Chicago broadcasting at US99, WJJD/WJMK and Q101.

Kahn believes that the show's main theme, "find the funny to turn bad situations around when things go awry," resonates with audiences. "It's not my life story that matters," says Kahn, "it's that people leave the theater inspired by their own life story. People say you can't change the past, but I'm living proof that you can change your future when you rewrite your past, especially through the lens of comedy, and I'm on a mission to spread the word."

The tour kicks off with performances in Chicago on October 5th, 6th, and 7th at 7:30 pm and October 8th at 3 pm at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

"Who Chiseled That?" is a show that transcends comedy-it's an experience that encourages us all to find the humor in the roller coaster ride of life and rewrite the past to rewire the future.