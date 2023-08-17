WHERE WE GO TOGETHER OR THE FLASHLIGHT PLAY Opens At Intuit Outsider Art Museum

"Where we go together" or The Flashlight Play is a free, immersive, interactive show about four poor theatre artists who break into a dark space in order to perform their own show.

Completely immersed from arrival, audiences rendezvous at a secret location and "break into" a dark performance space to witness the show. The artists' stories consist of three shadow puppet shows, allegories that dissect the systemic issues that keep poor, different, and inexperienced artists excluded from stages and pages. The interactive show's ending differs every night, allowing the audience to write their own story live, free from capital, influence, or gatekeeping.

The 90-minute show is a fast-paced, adult-oriented, electricity-free experiment into what art and storytelling can look like when audiences are given a true theatrical sandbox to play with. Audiences are encouraged to wear black, keep a low-profile, and arrive promptly at a secret location within a tight ten-minute window. Walk-ups are not encouraged; instructions for the show are available via ticket at Art.org. Masks are required. All shows are completely free to the public. Cash donations are accepted and encouraged.

The shows will take place in Chicago at Intuit, The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art for four nights at 8PM CT - Sept. 6-9, 2023 (Sept. 6, 8, 9 are open to the public. Sept. 7 is invite only.) Ticket link is available here: Click Here

Theatre Nobody is a radical experimental free theatre outfit based in Chicago.

Intuit champions diverse artistic voices and pathways, inviting all to explore the power of outsider art. Founded in 1991, Intuit is a premier museum of outsider and self-taught art, defined as work created by artists who faced marginalization, overcame personal odds to make their artwork, or who did not, or sometimes could not, follow a traditional path of art making, often using materials at hand to realize their artistic vision. By presenting a diversity of artistic voices, Intuit builds a bridge from art to audience. The museum's mission is grounded in the ethos that powerful art can be found in unexpected places and made by unexpected creators.