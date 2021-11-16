WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD To Make World Premiere At Timber Lake Playhouse This December

Lively McCabe Entertainment announces that its new holiday-themed musical comedy What a Wonderful World, developed in partnership with BMG, will receive its World Premiere production at Timber Lake Playhouse (8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL), running December 2-12, 2021, with tickets on sale now. Limited capacity tickets also available now for the 12/11 performance, which will be live-streamed nationally via Broadway on Demand.

The musical features a book by Jeremy Desmon, arrangement and orchestrations by Jesse Vargas, and is directed by TLP Artistic Director Paul Stancato.

Leading the cast is Nick Kohn (Avenue Q) as Santa Claus, Felicia Finley (Broadway: Mamma Mia, The Wedding Singer, The Life) as Mrs. Claus, Anna Catherine Smith as Lucy, Jack Cahill-Lemme as Jack, Rebecca Green (Avenue Q) as Rhubarb, and Mac Myles as Topher. The ensemble includes Cate Benioff, Josh McWhortor, Alex Rudd, Nicole Fava, Angela Syrett, Caroline Portner, Paris Dirscherl and Joshua Lehman.

Set in mid-20th century New York City, the feel-good musical comedy What A Wonderful World is the never-before-told story of how our modern-day Santa Claus came to be. When 1959 Santa and Mrs. Claus are ready to retire, they must pass on the baton to the new Santa. When the magic Sleigh Bells choose a young New York ad exec for the iconic position, he declines the offer, putting the North pole, and the fate of Christmas in jeopardy of disappearing forever.

What a Wonderful World features a score which includes Best Day of My Life (American Authors), Blue Christmas (Elvis Presley), Breakaway (Kelly Clarkson), Fight Song (Rachel Platten), Good To Be Alive (Andy Grammar), Hold My Hand (Hootie & The Blowfish), Life Is A Highway (Rascal Flatts), Man With the Bag (Kay Starr), No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems (Kenny Chesney), On Top of the World (Imagine Dragons), Still The One (Orleans), The End of The World As We Know It (R.E.M.), These Boots Are Made For Walking (Nancy Sinatra), Treat You Better (Shawn Mendes), What I Like About You (The Romantics), and What a Wonderful World (Louis Armstrong).