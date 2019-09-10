Visceral Welcomes 7 New Dancers For Season Seven

Visceral Dance Chicago is a contemporary company dedicated to providing a comprehensive environment designed to cultivate dance education, creation and performance for choreographers, dancers and audiences. Visceral distinguishes itself by its commitment to the progression of diverse artists, programs and collaborations for our community.

The evening will begin with Impetere (2013), Artistic Director, Nick Pupillo's inaugural piece which introduced the company's strong technique and athleticism.

Nick Pupillo's She Three returns to the stage, bringing three of Visceral's female dancers to the forefront in this technically masterful and harmonious work. Specific and intriguing lighting is featured throughout She Three, creating a formidable and tangible connection between the dancers onstage.

Pupillo's creation Synapse, originally commissioned for Visceral Dance Chicago by the Harris Theater for Music and Dance with support from the Pamela Crutchfield Dance Fund through the Imagine Campaign, is an LED-light immersive experience that has stimulated the Chicago audience with a responsive interaction of music, dance and lighting. Electrical energy joins together the driving house beat of Darryl Hoffman's work with the technicality and provocativeness of Visceral Dance Chicago.

The duet KEEP (2018) by Nick Pupillo, is re-envisioned and brought to stage in a new form and perspective. This intimate duet suggests you can't take without giving and can't give without taking.

As to much success of Changes (2014), Monica Cervantes returns to create her second piece on the company. In this World Premiere, Homage, set to the music Concierto de Aranjuez: Adagio by Joaquín Rodrigo, Daniel Casares Arturo Díez Boscovich, Orquesta Filarmonica de Málaga and Viva Almeria by Manola Escobar, Cervantes explores the sensation of losing a loved one too soon and the nostalgic journey that follows.

Founded in 2013 by Artistic Director Nick Pupillo, Visceral Dance Chicago is a contemporary dance company dedicated to a bold and progressive world of movement. In just severn years, the company has developed a diverse and respected repertoire. With works by distinguished choreographers Sidra Bell, Mónica Cervantes, Robyn Mineko Williams, Brian Enos, Banning Bouldin, Harrison McEldowney, Fernando Melo, Marguerite Donlon, Ohad Naharin, Danielle Agami, Mark Godden, Kevin O'Day and Pupillo, Visceral Dance Chicago continues to challenge audiences' expectations. In January of 2015, Visceral Dance Chicago was named one of Dance Magazine's 25 to Watch, recognizing the company's accomplishments and potential in the national community. "Visceral Dance Chicago breathes life into the Chicago arts community with their ability to intertwine complex human emotions with the raw beauty of dance and physical movement." (Chicago Stage Standard)





