Visceral Announces Closing Until March 30

Visceral has announced it will close through March 30.

The following statement has been released:

Since Visceral's opening in 2007, we have always been a place for the Chicago community to connect and share their art. We have kept our doors open this past week to give our community a place of refuge during this difficult time.



With a heavy heart, we have made the decision to close beginning March 16. All classes, workshops, auditions and rentals will be canceled during this time. We plan to reopen March 30.



We will be extending the expiration date on all classes and packages as well as extending our 8 week beginner sessions.



If you have purchased any classes or master classes, these purchases will be added to your account to be used at a later date.



Visceral is closely following the recommendations of the CDC as well as local and state officials. We will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates as they become available.



The health of our students and teachers is our top priority and we appreciate your continued support.

Visceral will continue to pay our teachers and staff at this time. If you would like to help in supporting these artists, please consider making a tax-deductible donation. SUPPORT VISCERAL





