Video: Watch the Trailer For SUNNY AFTERNOON at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has released a trailer for its highly anticipated North American Premiere musical event Sunny Afternoon. Based on the music of The Kinks and featuring a soundtrack of their own chart-topping songs, this Chicago Shakespeare production comes to the stage directed by Artistic Director Edward Hall,

From working-class London lads to rock ‘n' roll icons, The Kinks exploded onto the ‘60s music scene with a raw, energetic new sound that rocked a nation and changed the industry forever. The story of the band's atmospheric rise to fame is told through their own prolific catalog of hit songs, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and "All Day and All of the Night”—all performed live onstage by the actors in a concert experience of the irresistible music that inspired generations.

With an original story, music, and lyrics by The Kinks' legendary Ray Davies and a script by Joe Penhall, this musical makes its North American Premiere after the UK debut production, also directed by Hall, took the West End by storm—winning four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Sunny Afternoon features an ensemble cast that includes Emma Grace Bailey, Joy Campbell, John Carlin, Sean Fortunato, Marya Grandy, Jared D.M. Grant, Oliver Hoare, Danny Horn, Will Leonard, Michael Lepore, Ana Margaret Marcu, Ben Mayne, Kieran McCabe, Joseph Papke, and Kayla Shipman.

Playing brothers and founding members of The Kinks are Danny Horn as Ray Davies and Oliver Hoare as Dave Davies, both reprising their roles from the Olivier Award-winning West End run. Danny Horn has been seen in The Bah Humbug Club at Lichfield Garrick, We'll Dance On The Ash Of The Apocalypse at The Park Theatre, and Reclaim The Night at Arcola Theatre, along with television credits Riot Women, Doctors, and Doctor Who (BBC), and more. He has released two albums as a musician, Quitting Smoking and Sirens & Sea Monsters, and published his first collection of poems, Lucy and the Others, in 2023. Oliver Hoare's credits include Anthony & Cleopatra at Chichester Festival Theatre and The Beggar's Opera at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, as well as film and television credits. As a singer-songwriter, he performs with his band Oliver Hoare and the Late Great, and he is the co-founder of Neon Candle Theatre.

Portraying the other original members of The Kinks are Michael Lepore as bassist Peter Quaife and Kieran McCabe as drummer Mick Avory. Michael Lepore was a member of the Original Broadway Cast of Sing Street, with additional credits including Spring Awakening at Irondale Center, Rent at Theatre Aspen, and Origin Story at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Kieran McCabe was nominated for a Jeff Award for his performance in the title role of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story at the Marriott Theatre.

He returns to Chicago Shakespeare after appearing in As You Like It, and his other credits include Rock of Ages at Paramount Theatre, Verböten at the House Theatre of Chicago, Next to Normal at Writers Theatre, and Million Dollar Quartet at the Marriott Theatre.

