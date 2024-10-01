Video: Watch a Scene From NOISES OFF at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens its 49th season with a revival of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, directed by Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro, presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse. Watch an all new clip from the show here!

Due to popular demand, Noises Off will enjoy one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, November 3, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Steppenwolf’s take on the funniest farce ever written features ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, The Doppelgänger), Francis Guinan (Downstate, August: Osage County), Ora Jones (The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and James Vincent Meredith(The Minutes, The Doppelgänger) with Vaneh Assadourian (Steppenwolf debut, Wish You Were Here), Amanda Fink (Pro-Am, POTUS u/s), Rick Holmes (Steppenwolf debut, Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher), Andrew Leeds (Steppenwolf debut, Bones, The Patient) and Max Stewart(Steppenwolf debut, Chicago Fire, Southern Gothic).

The cast and crew of Nothing On are scrambling to prepare for opening night, but despite their earnest efforts, the production is an absolute mess. Line flubs and lost props and missed cues, oh my! Can this beleaguered ensemble overcome egos and jealousies to pull the show together in time?

Onstage antics collide with offstage foibles in Steppenwolf’s production of Noises Off, the classic comedy that writes an ingenious, slapstick and zany tribute to “theatre people” everywhere. By the end of this dizzying play-within-a-play, you won’t know stage right from left.

Steppenwolf Theatre Artistic Director Glenn Davis comments, “Is there any better way to begin our season than by welcoming the visionary Anna D. Shapiro – one of the finest directors working today – back to her home theater? It’s a gift to have Anna back in the building, directing this unruly and demanding farce; I can’t wait to see what she creates with her remarkable cast. And we’re incredibly excited to be producing this in partnership with my dear friend and Steppenwolf ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, Artistic Director at The Geffen Playhouse. Seeing Steppenwolf’s work onstage across the country, stewarded by fellow ensemble members, is a humbling reminder of the vital contributions Steppenwolf has made to the American theatre for 49 years and counting.”

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Josh Epstein (Lighting Design), Cricket Myers (Sound Design), Kate DeVore (Dialect and Voice Coach), R&D Choreography (Violence Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA and Phyllis Schuringa, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).

Comments