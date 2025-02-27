Video: Watch a Scene From BETRAYAL at Goodman Theatre With Ian Barford & Robert Sean Leonard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch this a scene from the Goodman Theatre's starry revival of BETRAYAL, featuring Ian Barford (ROBERT) and Robert Sean Leonard (JERRY). Joining them in the production is Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt as Emma, with Jeff Award nominee Nico Grelli as the Waiter.

Understudies for the production include Cheyenne Casebier (Emma), Michael Milligan (Robert/Waiter) and Jeff Parker.

Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As her marriage to Robert comes to an end, Emma reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband’s Best Friend—as the action unspools backward in time in an inventive retelling by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright. At once utterly domestic and dangerous, uncovering hidden truths and revealing how little we know about those we think we know so much about, it’s an “elegy about time and memory (where) the greatest dramatic weight lies in what’s unspoken” (New York Times).

Tickets ($40 - $175; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Betrayal or by phone at 312.443.3800.

