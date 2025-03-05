Video: Watch a Look Inside MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stolp Island Theatre

Now extended through June 2025.
It’s time for you to experience the fun down by the riverside at Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora with Million Dollar Quartet! Now extended through June 2025.
On December 4, 1956, Sam Phillips of Sun Records gathered his boys together for a momentous occasion: an epic jam session where musical giants explored the roots of rock together. Now you can travel back in time to see Elvis, Johhny, Carl, and Jerry Lee perform their greatest hits in the immersive world of Sun Studio!
Paramount’s Million Dollar Quartet is led by Garrett Forrestal as Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley and Christopher Wren as Carl Perkins. Dan Leali plays Fluke, Madison Palmer is Dyanne, Sam Pearson plays Sam Phillips, Jake Saleh is Brother Jay and Haley Jane Schafer plays Marion. Understudies are Drew Mitchell, Billy Rude, Haley Jane Schafer, Zach Sorrow and Kyle Wells.
