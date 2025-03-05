Video: Watch a Look Inside MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Stolp Island Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s time for you to experience the fun down by the riverside at Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora with Million Dollar Quartet! Now extended through June 2025.

On December 4, 1956, Sam Phillips of Sun Records gathered his boys together for a momentous occasion: an epic jam session where musical giants explored the roots of rock together. Now you can travel back in time to see Elvis, Johhny, Carl, and Jerry Lee perform their greatest hits in the immersive world of Sun Studio!

