Video: Steppenwolf's Teen Curators Talk A HOME WHAT HOWLS

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of a home what howls (or the house what was ravine) by Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. This powerful and poetic look at displacement and youth activism will play February 7 – March 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

A coyote howling. A home in disarray. A young woman alone. In Matthew Paul Olmos’ world premiere, Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family’s right to live on their land. When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go, and what will she be forced to leave behind? A modern myth drawn from the real-life struggles of displaced communities around the globe, a home what howls is a lyrically-rendered quest of youth activism standing against forces of injustice.

In the video below, Teen Curators Amalia and Arwen are inviting you (yes, YOU) to catch this moving and hopeful story about the power of persistence!



