Video: Nicholas Brownlee (Jochanaan) Sings 'Geh, such ihn!' From SALOME

In their first meeting, Jochanaan (bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee in his Lyric debut) tells Salome that there is only one person who can save her and that she must seek Him and ask forgiveness for her sins. Watch Brownlee sing "Geh, such ihn!" from Salome now!

Experience the intense drama of Strauss's "Salome" in a new-to-Chicago production by Sir David McVicar, now through February 14.