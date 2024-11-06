Video/Photos: Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out photos and video of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, on stage at Marriott Theatre this holiday season, previewing on Wednesday, October 30, opening Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30pm and running through December 29.

Directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato (two-time Jeff Award winner, Artistic Director of Peninsula Players, Marriott Theatre: Charlie Brown, Into the Woods, Married Alive) with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Brad Haak, White Christmas is jam packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the perennial holiday favorite and title song “White Christmas.” This uplifting classic will be a spectacular celebration of the most magical time of the year for the entire family to enjoy.

“So many people have a fondness and love for the 1954 movie White Christmas,” said director Linda Fortunato. “While the stage adaptation is not an exact retelling, it beautifully preserves the charm and nostalgia of the original film. At its heart, White Christmas is a story about community and connection. In relationships throughout the play, people come together to do for others, not for themselves. That spirit of selflessness and coming together for the good of others encapsulates the spirit of the holiday season and is a refreshing message in this divided world.”

White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, formerly old war comrades, who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Along the way, they meet their ideal matches - Betty and Judy Haynes, two talented performing sisters. With dazzling costumes, captivating dance numbers, and an unforgettable score, White Christmas will provide theatergoers a timeless tradition that has been enjoyed for generations!

White Christmas stars Ben Mayne as “Bob Wallace” (Broadway/New York: Girl from The North Country; Off Broadway: The View Upstairs, Edwin, Afloat; Marriott Theatre: Beautiful); Jacquelyne Jones as “Betty Haynes” (Regional: Sweeney Todd, Jeff Award Winner, West Coast Tour of One Nation; Marriott Theatre: Grease, Shrek, The Wizard of Oz); Tyler Johnson-Campion as “Phil Davis” (Marriott debut! National Tour: Disney’s Aladdin; TV/Film: “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”); Kelly Felthous as “Judy Haynes” (National: Wicked, Flashdance, Grease; Marriott Theatre: Oliver!, Seussical, The Music Man; Television: “Night Sky,” “Law & Order: SVU”); Rom Barkhordar as “General Waverly” (Marriott debut! Regional: The Band’s Visit, A Distinct Society, TV/Film: “Proven Innocent,” “Boss”); and Robin R. McGee as “Martha Watson” (Marriott debut! Regional: Exit Laughing, The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, The Coffin Maker), alongside Alex Goodrich as “Ralph Sheldrake,” Michael Kingston as “Ezekiel Foster,” David Rossetti as “Mike Nulty,” and Meena Sood as “Susan Waverly” with Time Brickey, Cynthia F. Carter, Christopher Kelley, Kayla Kennedy, Jonathan Kwock, Maya McQueen, Joshua Messmore, Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Nataki Rennie, Olivia O’Sullivan, Savannah Sinclair Katherine Tabisz and Ian C. Weber.

The artistic team features Associate Director DeRon S. Williams, Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Costume Designer Sally Dolembo, Wig Designer Miguel Armstrong, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, and Intimacy Director Katie Johannigman, with Stage Manager Richard Strimer and Conductor Cameron Tragesser.

Comments